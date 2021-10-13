SG Analytics receives GPTW certification in its maiden attempt

Pune, October 13, 2021 – SG Analytics, a market leader in data-driven research and contextual analytics services, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work (GPTW)’ in its maiden attempt. The Great Place to Work Institute uses a rigorous and objective methodology to assess and benchmark organizations from over 60 countries every year.

This prestigious recognition is awarded solely on the basis of employee feedback and their experience working at an organization.

“This global certification is a testament to our resolve of building a ‘source company’, wherein everybody is successful and content. It also reflects our accountability-oriented workplace that nurtures performance, growth, and appreciation. Congratulations to all my colleagues for us being certified as a ‘Great Place to Work (GPTW),” says Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics.

Vineet Agarwal, CO-CEO, SG Analytics adds further, “It is heartening to see that even during such trying times, our people continued to be upbeat, committed, and positive, in their belief that SG Analytics is a great place to work for them. What helped us through this difficult year is the resilience of our people and the support of our clients, as well as our values of excellence, co-creation, accountability, leadership and fun. For this, we are grateful and would like to congratulate everyone for embodying the spirit of SGA.”

SG Analytics has remained consistent in its efforts towards employee welfare in a very holistic way. Earlier this year, SG Analytics announced and institutionalized a profit-sharing plan for all employees, and also introduced a path-breaking policy of leave-sharing, reflecting its unique employee-oriented approach.

Sandeep Dutta, Head of HR & Admin, SG Analytics says, “For all of us at SGA, it is a great honour to have been certified the industry coveted ‘Great Place to Work’ in the first attempt. The GPTW certification is special to us because it is based on trust index, culture audit, and anonymous feedback from our valued team members who, through their direct ‘feedback’ tell the story SG Analytics, unfiltered.”

SG Analytics conducted two major hiring drives during the pandemic to onboard talented professionals when many companies were laying off their staff.

About SG Analytics

SG Analytics, is one of the leading research and analytics firms to offer data-centric research and contextual analytics services to companies across BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Technology & Healthcare sectors including Fortune 500 companies. With its presence in the US, the UK, Switzerland, and India, SG Analytics has been consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations through its knowledge-based ecosystem and impact-oriented solutions. The company serves across a strong portfolio of Fortune 500and other clients. With the philosophy of a ‘source company’ at its center, the firm has been able to create a dynamic and growth-oriented environment at the workplace for over 950+ employees, enabling it to become a Great Place To Work (GPTW) certified company.