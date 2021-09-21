Shadowfax Technologies & FarEye organised LEAP 2021 Innovation Hackathon

National, September 21, 2021: Shadowfax Technologies in partnership with FarEye, organized an online Leap Hackathon to showcase innovations that could be a game-changer for the evolving logistics and delivery sector in India. With the theme around ‘Innovate to create delivery delight’, the Hackathon invited entries from participants across the country who embrace a keen sense of problem-solving and creativity.

The event was conceived to acknowledge fresh ideas around the concept of delivery that could improve and add value to the customer experience. The idea was to advance the participants’ solution prototypes, which would help solve a few real-world problems.

The four problem statements seeking tech-driven solutions were Need for Speed – Most wanted, Building a consistent customer experience, The traveling customer problem, and A happy fleet delivers happy experiences. The participants had the liberty to choose a problem statement of their choice and were also assigned industry leaders and subject matter experts as their mentors to guide them throughout the process.

The Jury consisted of eminent thought leaders like Namrata Ganatra, Founder & CEO of Sturish, Nishant Pradhan, Senior Director of Product Management at Flipkart, Braj Kishore Mahto, CTO, Vinculum Group, Arun Kumar, SVP Engineering, FarEye, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Shadowfax Technologies, Shreyans Daga, Co-founder & CTO, MyGate and Subbu Swaminathan, VP- Product and Engineering, Rakuten India.

Sharing his thoughts around the concept, Mr. Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder, and CTO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “At Shadowfax, we embrace ‘Innovation’ and believe in transformation that can deliver value to our partners and patrons. We have, since our inception, been agile about creating delivery solutions that delight customers and strengthen their bonds with the brands. Driven by this idea, the LEAP Hackathon is a forum to collaborate with enthusiasts who synergise with us on co-creating an ecosystem which is inspired by the vigour of changing lives for better.”

“The home delivery ecosystem is going through a long-awaited software-led creative disruption. Scaling delivery operations, social distancing norms, changes in customer behavior, and the need for sustainable deliveries are disrupting traditional ways of handling logistics operations. FarEye has always been at the forefront of leading the change with a vision to empower brands to provide Amazon Prime-like delivery experiences. The LEAP Hackathon provides an excellent opportunity to give shape and form to this vision by working with the brightest minds in the industry to redefine how products are delivered across diverse logistics networks” says Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

The event received a tremendous response from the participants. A total of 1500+ participants registered and 265+ teams were formed. Close to 100 entries were received in the first stage, of which 60 were shortlisted for the next stage. The top 6 teams got to present their ideas to the Jury during a live virtual event on 15th September 2021. The winners and the top entries received exciting prizes worth Rs 12 lakhs. Certificates and goodies were also awarded to all participants.

Winners of LEAP Hackathon 2021

Prize Team Members 1st Sender Saurav Raaj, Smriti Chaudhry 2nd Bitcap Vishrut Kohli, Tejasav Khattar 3rd Team Gandalf Abhishek Jain, Sushant Tyagi, Arpit Verma, Vaibhav Motwani, Sameer Kotwal Best Student Team (Special category) Tech Army Utkarsh Mishra Most Innovative Team (Special category) Re_Assemble Satyam Santosh, Spandan Rout, Shivani Digari, Vigneashwaran K, Shiva Rama Krishna Basineni

About Shadowfax Technologies:

Shadowfax Technologies is one of India’s largest suppliers of on-Demand blue-collar gig workers that enables enterprises to manage a flexible work requirement and dynamically scale, without any scale-up costs.The company employs technology and AI to offer supply that keeps pace with demand in the fast growing and highly fragmented hyperlocal distribution ecosystem and ensure an incredible end-customer experience.

The Shadowfax app has more than a million downloads, and is designed as an immersive platform for delivery and is a single app that works across multiple platforms. The app is used as an avenue for guaranteed earnings across multiple E-com and Hyperlocal platforms.

Shadowfax has been consistently increasing the breadth and depth of demand by expanding in E-commerce and Hyperlocal, and getting into new growth areas like grocery distribution.

The people practices at Shadowfax are designed to be highly empathetic and are always looking for ways to make the riders lives better, and transform the appeal of delivery and other blue collar jobs as an attractive career option. A job at Shadowfax ensures strong earning potential along with a high degree of flexibility and freedom along with support services like loans, and insurance.

Shadowfax was co-founded by Abhishek Bansal, Gaurav Jaithliya, Praharsh Chandra, and Vaibhav Khandelwal in 2015, and has now grown to a team size of close to 5000 employees. Today, Shadowfax has 500K+ daily active delivery partners in more than 600+ cities in India, fulfilling 500k+ orders per day, in over 7000+ pin codes.

About FarEye:

FarEye is an Intelligent Delivery Management Platform that is making the delivery experience better for everyone. FarEye enables enterprises to deliver at reduced cost with a superior customer experience. The low-code approach provides an environment to develop applications with a quick turn-around time and minimal code to shorten the “concept to ship” cycle. The platform leverages millions of data points to predict the shipment journey and improve the delivery experience.

FarEye has been recently recognized as a challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms and is empowering more than 150 enterprises across 30 plus countries to win in this customer-centric era with exceptional delivery experience and efficient operations.