Shivaami Cloud Services Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year 2021 Award – Asia Pacific

Shivaami Cloud Services was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers to the world of digitalization. By empowering & educating our customers about the cloud’s potential, we bring them close to achieving their business goals.

“Shivaami Cloud Services has demonstrated strong capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions, and has significantly scaled their work with customers over this past year,” said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize Shivaami Cloud Services’ growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to helping an increasing number of customers succeed with cloud technology.”

The journey started in 2008 when Shivaami made a decision to partner with Google Cloud. In addition, Shivaami was also the first Indian company to receive the 2013 Google Top Sales Contributor Award. The past year has been phenomenal for Shivaami, unlocking new opportunities and ideas for us. Despite the pandemic, Shivaami was able to achieve growth of 100% year on year. We have also added more talented members to our quickly expanding team. Our teammates are now spread across and operate from the five key cities in India – Mumbai, Bangalore, Surat & Delhi. We credit our success to our culture of offering solutions that bring profit and happiness to our clients which is the core purpose of Shivaami. We bring the same empathetic approach and understanding to the table whether they are for our customers or our team members.