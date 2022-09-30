Siemens Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd. announced as Presenting Partner for The IET India Future Tech Congress 2022

The Institution of Engineering and Technology announces Siemens as the presenting partner for their flagship 2-day conference – The IET India Future Tech Congress

Bengaluru, September 30, 2022: IET India announces Siemens Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd. (STSPL) as the presenting partner for their 2-day annual flagship conference – the IET Future Tech Congress 2022. Experts from Siemens Advanta India, a business unit of STSPL in India, have actively been involved in aiding the digital transformation of industries globally, by providing curated engineering solutions.

“This Partnership with Siemens Advanta India is meant to benefit the technology and industry eco-system as they showcase and present some of the most transformational use cases which will help accelerate digital transformation. Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India expresses, “We are pleased to announce Siemens Advanta India as the Presenting Partner for our flagship event, the IET Future Tech Congress. The IET Future Tech Congress was launched with the idea of facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas on emerging technologies to build future-forward solutions. Through this partnership with Siemens Advanta India, we hope to encourage the construction of a futurescape for tomorrow’s customers and their demands by encouraging new ideas and innovative recommendations.”

“With their focus areas in synergy with that of the IET Future Tech Congress 2022, we are excited to have Siemens on board as Presenting Partner”, says Suman Bhowmick, Events Development & Project Head – South Asia, The IET. “We look forward to engaging with the team through many more initiatives in the future as well,” he adds.

Siemens Advanta India is a strategic advisor and a trusted development and implementation partner for digital transformation and industrial IoT. By partnering with IET India, the organization aims to support the IET’s vision to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to support technology innovation to meet society and industry needs.

Speaking about the collaboration, Pankaj Vyas, CEO & Managing Director, Siemens Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd. says, “Collaboration and idea exchange are key to exploring diverse ideas that lead to innovation. Siemens Advanta India with its deep domain and technology know-how is committed to accelerating digital transformation across industries by making it easier to implement and scale up. With our partnership with IET Future Tech Congress 2022, we expect to reach out and interact with companies and local partner ecosystems that are redefining digitalization and technology advancements for the future.”

Conceptualised by the IoT India Panel, the IoT India Congress was an annual flagship tech event organised by IET India since 2016, focussed on bringing IoT to the mainstream – unleashing its potential for industry innovation and increased business value. With 4 successful editions, 350+ speakers, and 5000 attendees (72% CXOs and decision makers from over 20 industries) participating every year, it was among the top tech conferences for digital technology stakeholders in Asia.

With the widespread adoption of IoT in the digital era, the Panel expanded its focus to accommodate a wider range of future and emerging technologies beyond IoT such as AI, blockchain, XR/VR, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, and Digital Twins, and re-imagined IoT India Congress in its new avatar – the IET Future Tech Congress (FTC).

This year, The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 will highlight emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, 5G, and Digital Twin in multiple sectors: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Fintech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Mobility, Sustainability, and more. There will be distinctive use cases, stimulating leadership panels, high-octane debate, and spotlight sessions on topics such as the use of the Human Twin in diagnostics, the opportunity for India with Web 3.0 and Metacommerce, the impact of the Internet of Behaviour, Microfactories, Threat detection in a VUCA world and more.

This event is designed to act as a roadmap for businesses to become future-ready and will explore the many challenges and opportunities that this future technology present in understanding the demands of tomorrow.