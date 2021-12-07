Skit, global voice AI Company, bolsters marketing leadership team, targeting massive growth in 2022

Bengaluru, December 07 2021: Leading Voice AI startup, Skit, today has announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team based out of Bangalore, India. Srinidhi Shrinivasan has been appointed as the Vice President, Product Marketing and Vijit Banthia as Vice President, Demand Generation & Brand. Both Srinidhi and Vijit will work directly with Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Skit.

Speaking on the appointments, Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Skit said, “Srinidhi and Vijit bring a vast amount of experience in navigating complex and challenging markets and have a deep understanding of Skit’s goals and purpose. I am excited to have them join us.”

Srinidhi is a B2B product and portfolio marketing expert with 14+ years of experience in the SaaS ecosystem, dabbling with brands like IBM and Eka. She comes with deep expertise in segmentation and understanding of buyer profiles/processes, product messaging and differentiation, launching of new products and features, creating compelling content streamlined through demand generation funnel, digital storytelling, customer advocacy, influencer marketing, and sales enablement.

Srinidhi commented, “Skit is on an exciting journey to build the next generation voice AI platform to help enterprises unlock the true value of customers’ voice and focus their efforts on delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to join this wonderful team and I look forward to being part of the journey to building a world-class B2B SaaS brand, focused on helping companies become customer-obsessed.”

Vijit is a marketing leader with over 14 years of experience leading brands like IBM, HCL, HPE & Adobe. He brings in vast experience and leadership in all aspects of B2B marketing, including ABM, Brand Management, Demand Generation, Programmatic, Print, Digital & Social Media, Influencer Marketing, among others. Vijit is a keen observer of marketing trends in the B2B world and has successfully led some great marketing teams and projects resulting in constant revenue growth for the organizations he has worked and collaborated with. He has also been recently recognised as Best Tech Marketer and Best Marketing Leader (CX) by The Economic Times.

Commenting on his appointment, Vijit said, “Excited to take up my first start-up assignment with Skit. Skit is on a hyper-growth trajectory and I look forward to accelerating this journey in India, US, and SEA. We would be building a world-class SaaS marketing team in the next few months and delivering some unique campaigns helping the CXOs to accelerate CX by leveraging conversational AI. Interesting times ahead.”

Skit provides an AI-based voice automation platform, that helps accelerate engagement strategy and utilises speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) technology. As of September 2021, Skit’s total fundraise is USD 30 million. The global contact center market size is expected to grow steadily and reach a value of 496 billion US dollars by 2027. The company aims to further accelerate this growth, using voice tech innovation to personalize caller engagements and deliver up to 60% cost reduction by offering a voice-first experience.