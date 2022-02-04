Softline awarded Great Place to Work for the fifth time in the last few months

LONDON, United Kingdom – February 4, 2022 – The global IT and digital transformation provider, Softline, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for the fifth time in the last few months. Softline Vietnam has now been certified as a Great Place to Work as it continues to attract talent and foster a positive workplace for its employees in one of its key markets.

These awards come at a time when Sofltine has announced an ambitious and very attractive long-term employee partnership program (“LTEPP”) – a program aimed at rewarding performance, tenure and commitment to the company as the company grows its business around the world. Customers and other stakeholders can be sure that Softline is attracting the best talent and, therefore, will be able to deliver most value to its current and future customers, as well as to the shareholders.

The independent certification process found that the overwhelming majority (95%) of Softline’s employees said Softline was a great place to work, compared to the average of 53% at a global company in the same region. The research also found that of Softline’s employees in Vietnam, 98% felt a sense of pride and positivity about Softline’s contribution to their communities.

Recently Softline has been awarded another four Great Place to Work certifications across three continents – one in India, one in Colombia, and two in Europe for its sister business, Softline AG – further highlighting the business’ focus on fostering a positive working environment for employees.

The highly prestigious Great Place to Work award is internationally renowned and respected, having been built upon a 30-year history of quantifiable research, in which time over 100 million employees have been surveyed. The certification is trusted by business leaders, research institutions, and the general public as the definitive standard of what it means to be a great workplace.

The scheme recognises outstanding workplaces built upon mutual trust and respect where employees love working, and partners with multiple organisations across 22 industries annually to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures, designed to deliver sustained business results. Softline Vietnam meets this high standard and has demonstrated great leadership, a consistently positive employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

Sergey Chernovolkeno, CEO of Softline Group noted: “Being certified by the prestigious Great Place to Work scheme is testament to our team’s work in building a collaborative and rewarding workplace for our employees wherever we operate. In addition to rewards on other continents, we are delighted to be recognised in Vietnam. Creating a diverse and attractive workplace where our staff feel valued and trusted is our number one priority and is part of our commitment to leadership in ESG.

Together with our new long-term employee partnership programme, this certification gives another reason for us to be so attractive for talent.”