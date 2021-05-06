Softline Earns the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

LONDON, United Kingdom – May 06, 2021 – In March 2021, Softline received Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux or SUSE virtual machines and/or utilizing MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB databases to Azure.

This global status confirms Softline’s proven track record and expertise in migrating workloads based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or SUSE virtual machines, as well as open source MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL and NoSQL databases to Azure.

Softline is a global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing cloud migration services in all countries of presence. With a wide range of customer support services, Softline helps companies transition to the cloud through all stages of migration. We owe our successful implementations of the projects to its global Azure Global Delivery Center, Azure Expert MSP.

Customers who are looking to take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing need trusted partners to help them migrate securely to the cloud, while maximizing protection of their environment and data. Softline takes customers through the journey of deployment services assessing readiness, scope of work and design. Softline plans further infrastructure maintenance in the Azure cloud, providing support services such as monitoring, management, handling security incidents and optimizing the environment.

“Last month, Softline announced its confirmation from Microsoft on achieving Azure advance specialization for Windows Server and SQL Servers Migration to Azure by demonstrating deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Microsoft Azure.

This month with the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, Softline has once again proven our deep expertise in migrating production workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or SUSE virtual machines (and/or MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and NoSQL databases in Microsoft Azure, along with extensive experience and proven success.” comments Manoj Kumar, Vice President Cloud Managed Services WW.

Rodney Clarke, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Linux, Open Source Databases to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating workloads running on open source technologies over to Azure. Softline clearly demonstrated that they have both the competency and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration to the cloud.”