Softline welcomes Omer Qureshi as VP of Strategic Alliances

LONDON, United Kingdom – October 19, 2021 – We’re excited to welcome Omer Qureshi to Softline as our VP of Strategic Alliances. Omer will play a key role in maintaining and developing our relationships with key partners. His main focus will be on further developing and strengthening our partnership with Microsoft, as well as identifying opportunities to introduce Microsoft’s cloud and cybersecurity solutions in regions where Softline is operating and growing.

Omer most recently worked with Optimus Cloud Solutions, a boutique consulting practice which he co-founded to provide cloud consulting for businesses and government organisations in the USA. Simultaneously, he held the role of head of cloud solution sales and product leader at Avaya’s startup group focused on Cloud and Ai solutions. During the time that he worked at Avaya, Omer was instrumental in helping them to make the shift from legacy IT to a leader in Cloud and AI solutions, as well as playing a pivotal role of Avaya’s IPO in 2018.

Omer is excellently positioned to add value to Softline by drawing on his experience developing Softline’s key relationships with partners like Microsoft, a company where he worked a few years back as Director of Strategic Partnerships. His track record for identifying new opportunities and building partnerships in the areas of cloud, distribution, services and OEM is sure to prove invaluable at this exciting point in the company’s expansion and future plans.

Omer’s main focus will be to facilitate growth in the company’s cloud and subscription services, while also working closely with Softline’s regional sales teams to deliver on our near-term vision for improving the business. Omer will also be playing a key role in defining and articulating new growth opportunities both within Softline and in the industries we operate.

Omer will report directly to Softline International’s President, Roy Harding and Softline Group’s Global CEO, Sergey Chernovolenko, who commented, “Softline is focused on driving growth in cloud and subscription services, as well as helping our customers to take the necessary steps towards digital transformation, and building on our partnerships with leading global vendors. We have every confidence that Omer’s experience in generating multi-million-dollar revenue growth for industry leaders such as Microsoft, VMware, and Bank of America will help us to deliver on this goal.”

Prior to joining Softline, Omer held several sales and product leadership positions focused on enterprise sales, channel development, strategic partnership and M&A. We believe that the level of ingenuity required for this role, combined with his experience with key vendors such as Microsoft, make Omer the perfect person to deliver on Softline’s vision for strategic alliances.

Omer commented on his new role at Softline, “There’s a sense of something magical in Softline’s DNA, and I’m officially fired up about this opportunity. While my primary focus will be on our strategic relationships with Softline partners, I will also be evangelizing for the brand in the US and beyond. I intend to be a vocal agent for change, bringing best practices for our continued growth and transformation. I’m looking forward to many years of success, not to mention celebrating that success with you all!”

Omer plays an active role in several community initiatives for underprivileged youths and other causes. He also serves on the boards of several startups and nonprofits in his hometown of Seattle. In his free time, he enjoys reading, travelling, and spending time with his wife and three children.

