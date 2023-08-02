Soracom Partners to Expand iSIM Commercial IoT Growth

Collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Israel, Kigen, Murata, and Quectel to Accelerate Deployments

SEATTLE, US – August 2, 2023– Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced an expanded partnership to support commercial deployment of next-generation iSIM (Integrated Subscriber Identity Module) for Soracom customers. In June 2021, Soracom announced the completion of a joint iSIM Proof of Concept in collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony), a leading cellular IoT chipset provider, and Kigen, a global leader in secure authentication for cellular IoT devices. Today’s announcement expands this collaboration to include new iSIM-compatible modules from Quectel and Murata.

iSIM technology offers significant advantages over existing SIM and eSIM technology, including reduced physical size, simplified circuitry, minimal board footprint, improved processing capacity, greater energy savings, higher security, lower cost, and simplified commercial distribution. The iSIM standard integrates communication modules, SIM, and eSIM functions into a single System-on-Chip (SoC) device and offers a hardware-secured area within the chip for optimal data integrity.

“We are pleased to make iSIM technology available commercially and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with global technology leaders to help accelerate this development,” said Ken Tamagawa, CEO and Co-founder for Soracom. “iSIM technology matches perfectly with Soracom’s Subscription Containers feature, which lets users download new profiles over the air as needed. iSIM represents the future of SIM technology, and this collaboration puts our customers at the leading edge of IoT development.”

“iSIM technology is a game changer for anyone who wants to secure data originating from connected devices, whether it’s for delivering unique customer experiences or for AI solutions,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. “The commercial availability of iSIM on Soracom’s network is the result of extensive collaborative testing of the Kigen iSIM OS using the market-leading modules and chipsets.”

“We have been at the forefront of the development of iSIM technology, which will greatly contribute to the evolution of cellular IoT devices,” said Dima Feldman, VP of Product Management and Marketing, Sony Semiconductor Israel Ltd. “The combination of Soracom’s LPWA modules and iSIM technology accelerates implementation efforts for customers, allowing them to develop advantages in cost, size, security, and power consumption.”

Customer interest in iSIM-compatible products has increased steadily since 2021 and module vendors have expanded related product offerings. This partnership will allow interested Soracom customers to secure the Quectel BG773 and Murata Type 1SC iSIM-compatible modules for use in IoT deployments.

“Together with leading companies in the cellular IoT industry, we have developed a solution that will let our customers bring a new generation of IoT products to market,” said Akira Sasaki, General Manager of Communication Module Division, Murata Manufacturing Co. “This product is a compact, power-saving, low-cost cellular LPWA module that can be used in a variety of IoT applications.”

“We are very pleased to offer Soracom customers the BG773, an LPWA module with ultra-low power consumption and robust security that supports LTE Cat M1/Cat NB1/NB2,” said Michael Wallon, SVP Sales APAC + ANZ, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. “By combining our iSIM-enabled communication modules with the Soracom connectivity platform, customers can easily implement integrated, cost-effective, sustainable and secure IoT solutions at scale, while streamlining their global IoT deployment and paving the way to a smarter world.”