T-Hub Onboards 23 Startups For its Seventh Cohort of Lab32

India: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering technology innovation ecosystem, today announced the launch of the seventh edition of its seed accelerator program, Lab32, with the onboarding of 23 startups. The program guides entrepreneurs to refine their products for market fitness and create maximum economic and social impact in India and the world.

The seed accelerator hybrid program will commence on December 7th for three months, will end in March 2022. It comprises demand-driven startups that will solve challenges from emerging sectors such as Sustainability, Edtech, Direct to Consumer, Media, FinTech, AgriTech, Supply Chain, Blockchain, Big Data, Cyber Security and Collaboration Tech.

MSR, CEO, T-Hub, said, “The Lab32 accelerator program reflects our commitment to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and community leaders. This program is an important step in deepening our relationship with the startup ecosystem within the country. We are excited to bring together founders, investors, and the communities we serve to help accelerate startups at the forefront of innovation. We are hopeful that the program will prepare startups for rapid growth, making them investment-ready.”

More than 175+ startups from across the country applied for this batch and were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub. They were selected based on criteria such as – founder’s mindset, product readiness, business scalability and innovative solutions. The three-month-long sector-agnostic seed accelerator program will encompass customised workshops, mentorship, office hours, expert guidance, peer review, product evaluations and other essential interventions. Startups will work on business goals in an intensive setting.

So far, Lab32 has hosted six cohorts since its launch in 2018 and helped 225 startups to scale their businesses quickly and strategically. It has emerged as the country’s premier program that aims at preparing startups for rapid growth making them market ready. The program has achieved various milestones in terms of employment created and revenues generated. They have also been awarded INR 7+ crore worth benefits.

T-Hub’s sixth cohort witnessed a total increase in revenue of the graduated startups by 607 per cent with startups increasing their revenues from 25 lacs up to 1.78 crores INR. T-Hub also observed, startups’ overall increased their talent pool by 308 per cent from April to November basis the cohort.

Additionally, Lab32 will be offering the startups various opportunities for collaboration and relationship building with relevant alumni startups, EIR (Entrepreneur in Residence) and startups that are a part of T-Hub’s Community. The startups will continue to receive support even after the program ends and get access to events, deals, advisory and tailored introductions. The shortlisted startups are Skillarthi, SmartchargeEV, Zerotouch, BeaversIn Technology, Rozgarkart, Pompah, Parking Mantra, Clicinsight, Patasala, Arrive, Affluence, happy healthy life private limited, Grecollate Technologies, Aspecto Technologies, Aarxz, Lurnweb, AUGR SHOP, Ira EdTech, Alfabets Learning, Orangeshark, Nexteen, Digital Trace and Squadl.