Tech Mahindra Partners with Mindtickle to Enhance Sales Effectiveness for Enterprise Customers

New Delhi – December 6th , 2022: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mindtickle, the global leader in sales enablement and training technology. The collaboration will provide clients with a unified, tech-enabled platform to enhance sales effectiveness.

Tapping the unique expertise of both companies, the strategic relationship will offer clients a solution for end-to-end sales enablement challenges such as sales onboarding, new product launches, competency benchmarking, upskilling and more. This partnership will aim to ensure increased revenue, customer satisfaction, employee productivity, and retention across every customer-facing function including contact center and support operations.

Birendra Sen, Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “In partnership with Mindtickle, Tech Mahindra will deliver innovative sales readiness managed services to enhance sales effectiveness. We are helping customers solve problems with sales onboarding, product launches, competency gauging, upskilling, and more. All these things will have a positive effect on call revenue, net promoter scores, and client service costs. Under Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, this partnership will focus on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our customers.”

Mindtickle’s sales enablement, conversational intelligence, content management, and sales coaching solutions, coupled with Tech Mahindra’s track record of success in delivering best-in-class connected customer-centric information technology experience, will help clients achieve differentiated business outcomes. The joint solution will modernize sales enablement, leveraging conversational AI, gamification, and skills-based learning to improve efficiency and drive results for sales leaders, enablement, and revenue operations teams as well as other functions across the enterprise. The joint solution is expected to be of considerable value to companies in industries such as high tech, life sciences, financial services, communication, media, and entertainment.

Gopkiran Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, Mindtickle, said, “We’re pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra and are confident its formidable portfolio of integrated solutions, analytics, process consulting, and outsourced operations will be of significant value to our global customers across industry verticals. The Mindtickle team is excited to create a significant impact on front-office effectiveness in these organizations.”

Together, Tech Mahindra and Mindtickle will provide organizations with industry blueprints for different functional areas and powerful capabilities that span change management, technology and process management, business analytics, and reporting. Joint solutions will include rapid-start program templates for onboarding, training, and AI-driven field coaching. Collectively, these capabilities will accelerate the speed to competency for employees, reducing expenses and boosting the bottom line.