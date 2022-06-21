TECNO is all-set to disrupt smartphone market yet again; launches POVA 3 with India’s first 7000mAh battery and 33W fast charger

Mumbai, June 2022: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand today launched yet another futuristic device POVA 3, under its performance-oriented POVA series that mirrors the ethos of speed, power and performance. Designed for gaming enthusiasts and Gen Z consumers, POVA 3 is equipped with India’s first 7000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge. This powerful combination could transform the smartphone’s power back-up to address concerns of consumer, who spend maximum time on their mobiles and have an increasing need for all-day battery performance. As India’s gaming sector continues to grow, the gamers have heightened expectations from the technology segment. With POVA 3, TECNO aligns itself precisely with this gaming wave and continues to strengthen its focus on the mid-to-high segment.

TECNO POVA 3 is a perfect amalgamation of performance and aesthetics that sets a new benchmark with a visually appealing design. The presence of LED notification light on the back panel of the Electric Blue variant illuminates different lighting effects for various activities. The smartphone comes with a category-defining Helio G88 processor, coupled with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, Ultra-large memory of up to 11GB via memory fusion technology and a 50MP Triple rear camera. The smartphone is available in three contemporary hues – Tech Silver, Eco Black and Electric Blue.

Commenting on the new addition to the POVA series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, “India is the fifth largest mobile gaming market across the world, growing exponentially at a rate of 38% per annum and is estimated to be of $3.9 billion value by 2025. These numbers clearly show a pent-up demand for better and more powerful gaming devices with high-end processors, augmented speed and longer battery life. We have been driving this revolution with our feature-rich gaming devices under the ‘POVA’ series, which targets the mid-range segment. Our newly launched POVA 3 and association with ESPL are just a few of the key steps we have taken in order to bring our users a unique gaming experience.”

The feature-packed Tecno POVA 3 smartphone is priced at INR. 11,499/- for 4GB variants and at INR 12,999 for 6GB variant. The first sale begins on 27th June 2022 only on Amazon.

Key USPs of TECNO POVA 3:

· Segment-First heavy duty 7000mAh battery with 33W Flash charger

POVA 3 offers a first-in-segment mighty 7000mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charger. The 7000mAh battery is STS certified to ensure maximum safety for the battery. The consumers can enjoy up to 45hrs of calling, 30 hours of video playback and 53 days of standby time. Pova 3 comes with a Flash 33W charger in the box which charges 50% of mega 7000mAh in just 40minutes. Additionally, it supports 10 W of reverse charging where the user can also charge other compatible devices and accessories. Presence of Graphene Film Cooling – 9587mm² larger area coverage for multi-layer graphite heat dissipation

· Swift performance with 11GB RAM equipped with Memory Fusion and 128GB ROM, for leveraging extra speed and storage

The 6GB variant RAM can be expanded up to 11GB and the 4GB variant RAM can be increased to 7GB with the help of memory fusion to give an extra speed and memory efficiency every time. Up to 128GB of internal storage ensures more data storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB by a dedicated SD card slot

· Powerful Helio G88 gaming Processor for faster performance

Helio G88 SoC of POVA 3 ensures sustained performance and smoother gameplay that lasts longer with its HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies. Get robust performance and pumped-up gaming experience with the 1GHz Arm Mali-G52 GPU of Helio G88 and get a superb full-frame experience powered by Panther Game Engine 2.0

· Precisely re-envisaged Ultra Clear Triple rear Camera with 50MP

With F1.6 large aperture and PDAF technique, POVA 3 captures an absolutely clear shot. Its RAW Super Night Algorithm provide charming photos in dark. The professional mode allows you to adjust various settings like ISO, Shutter Speed, WB etc. to get the desired professional output. Various user-attractive modes like Portrait, Beauty, 2K Time-lapse, Slow Motion etc. help you with the ultimate photography experience. The front of the smartphone has an 8MP Dot-in Selfie Camera and Dual Front Flash.

· Super imposing 6.9″FHD+dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate for Bigger Entertainment

Enjoy a perfect visual experience with its narrow bezels, LTPS FHD+ display and 91% screen-to-body ratio. Get Smoother scrolling, gaming and video-watching experience with a 90Hz Refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Comes with IPx2 Splash resistance that will deter the smartphone to become prey to water splashes and spills

· Augmented Dual Stereo Speakers powered by DTS for Melodious Sound | 4D Vibration & linear Vibration Motor

POVA 3 produces loud stereo sound with its dual stereo speakers. Experience cinematic level DTS surround Sound quality through its amazing speakers. Apart from Volume, feel 4D Vibration and the haptic feedback with Z-axis linear vibration motor to complete the Gamers paradigm

· Effortless operations with HiOS 8.6 Operating System and Android 12

The HiOS 8.6 operating system seamlessly supports the POVA 3 functioning. HiOS 8.6 operating system’s features comprise Photo Video, Video to MP3, Lighting Multi Window 3.0, Video Editor, Weak Network Optimization, Improved Smart Scenes, Improved App Twin and Master of Languages for a smoother flow of operations.

· Pioneering Ace Colour and Design

The smartphone comes in three colours Tech Silver, Eco Black and Electric Blue. The Electric Blue has a premium design and an LED light energy band design at the back panel, which has different light effects for various daily activities on the smartphone.