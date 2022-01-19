TECNO launches POP 5 Pro, featuring 6000mAh battery, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage & a 6.52 HD+ Display

Mumbai, 19th January, 2022: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, has once again disrupted the market through its latest product offering, POP 5 pro, under its ‘POP Series’ portfolio.

The smartphone is loaded with segment best features such as 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display, massive 6000 mAh battery, and 8MP AI dual rear camera. The POP 5 pro is powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go. The smartphone comes loaded with 3GB Large RAM with 32GB Internal Storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. In addition, the smartphone packs in various smart features such as IPX2 Splash Resistant, enhanced 14 regional language support, 120Hz touch sampling rate and face unlock — all this in a premium design and vibrant colors.

Today’s users have multiple requirements from their smartphone, with speed and quickness being key indispensable aspects. In line with the same, POP 5 Pro has been designed to help users of ‘Bharat’ stay ahead in whichever tasks they perform, seamlessly and with ease. The POP 5 Pro is a flagship grade smartphone with all-rounder capabilities especially in display, camera, and battery which give an additional edge to the smartphone against its competitors, the POP 5 pro amplifies the value for money quotient to an all new level. TECNO has further given a surprise to their loyal customers this New Year by offering industry leading features at extremely competitive price.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, ‘At TECNO, our vision is to democratize industry leading premium technology by offering them at competitive price points. Being a consumer centric brand, our endeavor is to build technology that resonates with the needs, wants, demands and aspirations of the young and vibrant India. The POP 5 Pro bears testimony to this commitment, where we envisioned to bring in a flagship level smartphone with best in breed features that appeals to the youth. We are confident that with the all-new POP 5 Pro hitting the markets, we will be successful in leaving our indelible mark in the hearts and minds of today’s young Bharat.’

Key USPs of POP 5 Pro:

6000mAh mega battery for unstoppable entertainment

Pop 5 Pro provides an ultimate battery backup with 6000mAh mega battery. The user can talk to someone for up to 54 hours or enjoy music for up to 120 hours. Additionally, Battery Lab and Ultra Power Saving mode provides very longer battery backup with intelligent optimizations.

6.52 HD+ Immersive Display

With 90% screen to body ratio and 269PPI Pixel Density, 6.52″ HD+ display of Pop 5 Pro gives the user a premium segment display experience. Its 480nits max Brightness makes it a better choice even for direct sunlight. With each touch you can feel smoothness of Pop 5 Pro with its 120Hz Touch sampling rate.

3GB Large RAM with 32GB internal storage for quick and seamless operations

Pop 5 Pro is equipped with 3GB RAM for faster speed and lag free operations. Its 32GB Internal storage with up to 256GB expandable support through SD card is sufficient for your daily multimedia needs.

8MP Portrait Dual rear Camera for clear images

8MP Dual rear camera with excellent image processing technique enables you to click clear photos every time. Its various modes like AI Portrait, HDR, Filters etc. adds more flavor in your photos. The user can click outstanding selfies either day or night with 5MP selfie camera of Pop 5 Pro which has front flashlight and wide F2.0 aperture.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colors

The glossy finish with visual light reflection pattern of Pop 5 Pro makes you a fashion icon. Attractive colors with bolder brand logo further enhances the premium appeal of the smartphone.

Other Segment Breaking Features

The Pop 5 Pro is IPX2 Splash Resistant, supports 14 regional languages, and promises a 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate, providing no lag experience to users. The phone offers HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go, the latest android with localized features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Dark themes, Peek Proof, Voice Charger, Anti-Theft alarm and many more.

The phone features 3GB RAM and 32GB Internal Storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated SD card slot. A perfect smartphone for the Gen Z in the sub 10K segment.