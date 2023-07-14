Tezos India launches 3rd edition of TezAsia Hackathon to uplift and nurture blockchain talent in India

New Delhi, July 14, 2023: Tezos India, a leading blockchain adoption entity announced today the launch of the much awaited TezAsia Hackathon 3.0. The third edition of Asia’s most popular hackathon will commence on July 16th, 2023, and embark on a month-long exciting journey of collaboration and innovation by the brightest minds in the Indian blockchain space. This transformative initiative aims to amplify Web3 development and facilitate broader access to the Tezos blockchain platform throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Tezos India aims to leverage the power of India’s demographic transition to make India the blockchain capital of the world.

The TEZASIA hackathon revolves around two main concepts: ‘Small but great’ and ‘Disrupt all the things’. These concepts cover a wide range of topics, including NFTs, Defi, and more. The ‘Small but great’ theme is designed for individuals who are new to blockchain development. It allows them to showcase their abilities by creating a simple DApp using the Tezos technology stack. On the other hand, the ‘Disrupt all the things’ theme invites teams with innovative visions to present a proof of concept or a minimum viable product for their Web3 product. To enhance their chances of winning in each category, participants can explore a comprehensive list of ideas available on the platform.

Commenting on the development, Om Malviya, President of Tezos India, said “Tezos India has been highly successful in implementing strategies to boost blockchain adoption in India and South East Asia to some extent. We have created the first layer of adoption through various initiatives over the years and the time has come to leverage the platform to engage the large blockchain community in India and across Asia to accelerate into the next phase of the blockchain revolution. It’s time to build products and services on blockchain for the masses to make Web3 a part of people’s daily lives”.

TezAsia is a carefully crafted innovation hub that creates a level playing field for all the participants through customized workshops on problem-solving, extensive training for using Tezos tools to build groundbreaking applications (Dapps), and explore the Tezos Universe to gain Web3 wisdom to enter the world of endless possibilities and opportunities offered by Web3/Blockchain. TezAsia hackathon has no entry barriers and is open to all i.e. college students, developers, working professionals, coders, and blockchain enthusiasts.

Registrations are now open, and interested participants can find detailed information and register for the hackathon through the official microsite at https://bit.ly/TezAsia-TezosIndia .

Annexure l

Hackathon Schedule