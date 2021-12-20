The American Chemical Society Webinar on Science, Technology, and Innovation: Key Drivers for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The upcoming ACS India Webinar scheduled on December 23, 6:00 – 7:00 pm aims to acknowledge the gigantic contribution of Science & Technology in the development of the country towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Founded in 1876 and chartered by the U.S. Congress, the American Chemical Society (ACS) is the world’s largest scientific society committed to advancing the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. In line with the mandate, ACS have initiated several outreach programs to help students/researchers across academia and industry nurture their professional skills by organizing workshops, webinars, and so on.

The distinguished speaker Dr. Shekhar Mande, Secretary DSIR and Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, will address the attendees and speak at length about India’s scientific evolution and advancement of science and technology in modern times. The webinar will impart the key learnings on exploring ways to contribute to make India move towards the sustainable path of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The steppingstone in this direction would be to develop a sense of innovation and entrepreneurship in the younger generation. Overall, the intention is to nurture individual talents and harness their innate potential while increasing the chances of employability.

Dr. Deeksha Gupta, Senior Associate Director, ACS India, convenor for the event maintains that the webinar will be an unparalleled discussion with Dr. Mande, where he will briefly reflect on the scientific journey, how far we have come as a nation, and what lies for us in the future. He will also share his perspective on our path for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and how each one of us can contribute.