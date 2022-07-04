The Department of IT, Govt. of Bihar is partnering in Digital India Week on the occasion of 7th Anniversary of Digital India

The event will be inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India

Patna / Delhi Bureau, July 2022: The Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar will be participating in the Digital India week, Celebrating Digital India’s 7 years of excellence, organised by Meity from 4 to 6 July 2022 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The event will be inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. The nation has undergone a spectacular digital transition due to the Prime Minister’s innovative leadership. Through this three-day event, the stage is set for a grand exhibition displaying India’s digital transformation.

The Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, is coming up with a stall at the event, to highlight the numerous eGovernance initiatives successfully launched and completed by the Government of Bihar, resulting in the state’s digital transformation. Bihar has experienced multidimensional growth across all fronts and areas; however, if we focus on technology, which is the most dynamic and ever-evolving sector on the global stage, Bihar has demonstrated great dedication by adopting cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure to improve its ability to keep pace with the ever-evolving technology-driven world and accelerate the state’s social-economic growth rate. Few of the notable projects that we will be showing at our event stall are : HIT COVID APP,BAAF,Service Plus,Smart Polling Booth,DBT,SDC2.0 and MSDG.

DIT is setting up a state of the art, IT enabled stall, equipped with a Digital Kiosk, QR Codes and more at the above-mentioned venue. The overarching idea behind participating in this event is to showcase the accomplishments with respect to e-Governance and Good Governance, which has been a key factor in Digital Transformation in Bihar.