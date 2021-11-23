Top 5 Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms of 2021

Business intelligence and data analytics software are critical components of the big data technology stack. There are several BI platforms that analysts use to enhance their understanding and provide accurate insights and analyze trends of the company in their domain. Moreover, these tools help safeguard and preplan strategies while adding profit to the businesses in critical times and peak festive seasons.

So, here are the leading 5 business intelligence and analytics data companies in India playing a significant role in 2021:

Intellicus – It is a data integration and business intelligence (BI) product company, focusing on large enterprises in retail, FMCG, manufacturing, logistics, BPO, and healthcare, etc. In business since 2004, this Los Gatos-based company has a strong presence in both India and the US. Intellicus offers a next-gen business intelligence product, differentiated with features like integrated ETL, data science, machine learning, OLAP, and more. In addition, AI-based BI platform is scalable and customizable as per the industry needs. The web-based platform is highly cost-effective as compared to others and offers very effective support functions. Over the years, Intellicus’ advanced solutions have made it the product of choice for more than 17,000 large and small-scale enterprises across the globe.

Qlik – The SaaS-based Software Company was founded in 1993 in Lund, Sweden, and is currently located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, United States. The company’s flagship products, including Qlik Sense and Qlik Replicate, are cloud-based software for business intelligence and data integration. Qlik’s Associative Engine lets users do big data analytics, combining many data sources to form associations and connections across the data.

Power BI – A business analytics platform by Microsoft, Power BI aims to provide interactive visualizations and business intelligence capabilities with a simple interface for end-users. An easy-to-use interface helps them create their own reports and dashboards. Key components of the Power BI ecosystem comprise Power BI Desktop, Power BI Service, Power BI Mobile Apps, Power BI Gateway, Power BI Embedded, Power BI Report Server, Power BI Premium, and Power BI Visuals Marketplace.

Tableau – An American interactive data visualization software company focused on business intelligence. Tableau was founded in 2003 in Mountain View, California, and is currently headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company offers the entire organization transformative speed to insight and self-reliance through interactive, visual business analysis.

Sisense – Headquartered in New York City, Sisense is a AI-driven business intelligence company. Currently, it has offices in San Francisco, Scottsdale, Tel Aviv, London, Melbourne, Tokyo, and Kyiv. Sisense democratizes end-user reports so that every end-user receives access to the data and valuable insights that govern their business. Use the reporting software with special features to customize BI report content, control distribution lists of the report, apply filters to view only relevant information in certain groups, and play with frequency and format. The final output is a report that is destined to the right audience and targeted with the correct information that makes decision making.