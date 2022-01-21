Top Five SaaS-based Supply Chain solution providers in India

Technology is playing a vital role in almost every sector and Supply Chain is not an exception. Faced with globalization, greater product complexity, and growing consumer demands, businesses are using modern technology to convert their supply chain from a purely operational hub to a hub of business innovation. New technology is altering supply chain management’s daily business operations by having the capacity to totally revolutionize how things are created, delivered, and tracked. Technology is surely assisting businesses and all players in the sector in an effective manner, from better efficiency and transparency to easier communication to improving last-mile delivery. These 5 growing supply chain platforms are upsetting the business in numerous ways, catering to the ever-increasing need for technology in supply chain and logistics.

3SC Analytics

3SC is an eight-year-old supply chain tech company, led by professionals across the globe. Their supply chain solutions are comprehensive and customized. Powered by Advanced Analytics, these solutions guarantee enhanced customer experience by Reducing Cost and Improving Asset Productivity. The company’s Analytics Delivery Centres (ADCs) are located in Pune and Amsterdam to cater to the global market with over 100+ Data Scientists, Consultants, and Analysts. Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das & Sarita Das, 3SC is an integrated supply chain service provider and offers Supply Chain Analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across Pharma/Healthcare, Industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and E-commerce industries. The company has recently raised $15 million Series – B Funding by GEF Capitals.

GoBOLT

A tech-enabled E2E logistics firm based out of Gurgaon and is co-founded by three young players. For GoBOLT, reducing transportation logistics costs has always been the number one priority. There are several ways to optimize transportation costs, improve the supply chain procedures and save money for businesses. Incepted in 2015, the brand offers express new-age end-to-end logistics services along with SaaS-based solutions. The firm offers an array of services ranging from express line haul, planning and order management, tracking, and route dynamics, to warehouse and partner management along with last-mile delivery.

O9 Solutions

o9 was founded in 2009 by Sanjiv Sidhu and Chakri Gottemukkala, tech entrepreneurs with a track record of value creation by delivering innovative planning solutions for global companies. The company aims to bring together some of the world’s best technology, planning, and industry experts on a mission to create the most value-generating enterprise software platform. The company is providing supply chain solutions like knowledge-driven Supply Chain Digital Twin, End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility, High-Performance Demand/Supply Match Solvers, Detailed-to-aggregate Models across Planning horizons, Real-Time Scenario Planning, What-ifs & Collaboration, and others.

Locus

Locus is a technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Their smart and scalable solutions help enterprises gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, increase operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and streamline the customer experience. Founded in 2015, the company’s future-ready platform powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Outsource2india

It is an idea that transcended time. It transcended today’s search engine inventories, it was an idea that enabled wealth creation for global customers. It was an idea that harnessed the rising workforce talent in developing economies and fostered them as employees-at-large to developed nations at an economical scale. Outsource2india today offers the same solutions but has expanded its service line to over 15 service offerings. Across the global delivery centers of Flatworld Solutions and its associate companies, 3500+ employees are helping more than 18488 customers across 167 countries to get their work delivered, reinstating our belief that there is always a better way to do business.