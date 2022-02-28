Top SaaS Companies to watch out in 2022

From the onset of covid where technology has led the global economies, the SaaS-based platforms have seen huge traction from consumers and investors. India now has the third-largest SaaS Ecosystem in the world after USA & China. The market has grown significantly over the years where now the country has almost 13 SaaS unicorns. India’s SaaS landscape continues to mature rapidly with more and more firms reaching a larger scale and is expected to reach 8%-9% of the global market share by 2025. The country has a thriving ecosystem for SaaS enablers, be it from an investment perspective or the demand from the tech-driven market.

Here are the top SaaS platforms in India to watch out for in 2022.

Unicommerce –

Unicommerce eSolutions is India’s leading e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform. Unicommerce is a market leader processing over 20% of e-commerce volumes in the country. The company has disrupted the e-commerce and retail industry with clients like Myntra, Jack Jones, Adidas, Vero Moda, Forever New, Marico, Netmeds, Healthkart, Mamaearth, mCaffeine, Sugar Cosmetics, Lakme and Nivea, and many more. The company also started working with clients in international operations with clients in Middle-east, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The company has been profitable for over four years and aims to further deepen its presence in the country and expand aggressively in international markets.

Powerplay –

Powerplay is an end-to-end construction management SaaS platform that aids in the simplification of communication and synergizing collaboration within project teams in the construction industry. Founded in the year 2020, the foundation behind Powerplay’s groundbreaking platform were the hindrances that became a stumbling block in communication within the construction sector. Powerplay envisions to become the Operating System (OS) for the Construction industry managing USD 147 million worth of material and 250k labor per day.

Shiprocket –

Shiprocket is India’s largest eCommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. The technology powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in India. With 17+ courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 29,000+ pincodes within India and overseas.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. In addition to offering Shipping Services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.

Knorish –

Knorish is an all-in-one platform that enables anyone to create & sell online courses, webinars and memberships from their own website, android and iOS Apps. Using the platform, one can quickly create a mobile responsive website, launch their courses complete with content in multiple content formats such as Videos, PDFs, Prezi Presentations, Google docs and more, create assessments, conduct live sessions and webinars and offer memberships to their users. More than 30,000 coaches, trainers, experts, professionals and businesses use Knorish to launch and grow their online coaching business, earn their dream income and traffic using the power of Automation and Knorish Sales Funnels without hiring large teams or multiple tools.