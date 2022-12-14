Trane Technologies Named to S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index

India – Dec. 14, 2022 – Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year and the North America Index for the twelfth consecutive year. The company performed in the 97th percentile in the Capital Goods industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (score date: Oct. 21, 2022), with perfect scores of 100 in both the environmental reporting and social reporting categories.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The North America Index represents the top 20 percent among the largest North American companies in the index.

“Our recognition on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices demonstrates our relentless focus on innovation to set the pace for our industry, and for the world,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. “I’m proud of our team members who work every day to challenge what’s possible and identify sustainable solutions that will impact the world for generations to come.”

Trane Technologies’ inclusion on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for over a decade underscores the company’s sustainability leadership and impact. Through bold, industry-leading action and innovation, the company is decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain and advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company’s emissions reductions targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

With its Opportunity for All commitment, Trane Technologies is taking action to achieve gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.