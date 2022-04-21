Truke launches another breakthrough TWS buds, S2; Promises a Premium music listening experience

Mumbai, 21st April 2022: Truke, one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands crafting high-quality wireless stereos, wireless headphones, earphones and bespoke acoustic equipment for sound professionals and music aficionados, has today launched its much-awaited S2 TWS Buds at a special launch price of INR 1499. The earbuds are the successor of the most celebrated Truke TWS buds S1 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 3 color variants – Black, Blue, and White.

The latest earbuds will come embedded with several exemplary features like 20 Preset EQ Modes customizable via smart application alongside a Premium Sliding Case paired with Slide-N-Share Technology providing 1-Step Instant Paring. They will also offer unparalleled total playtime of up to 48hours with up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The buds will also be decked with Powerful Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a High-Quality Calling Experience. The earbuds will further ensure a perfect Gaming experience with Best-in-Class Ultra-Low Latency of up to 55ms. Integrated with Bluetooth 5.1 for 2X Fast & Reliable Connection, the earbuds provide Powerful Deep Bass powered by expertly Tuned 10mm Dynamic Speakers.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “After the huge success of Truke Buds S1, last year, we are back with another prized offering that has the potential to change the earbud segment as we know it. Truke buds S2 are loaded with a plethora of enticing features that are specially crafted to delight music enthusiasts. we are supremely confident that this latest launch will further our bid to emerge as the de-facto leader in the budget TWS segment”.

This product launch is in perfect accordance with Truke’s vision to establish itself as the go-to brand across the soundware and sonic accessories space with its best-in-class product offerings that blend the best of power, performance, and affordability.

With the celebrity actress Mrunal Thakur being recently roped in as Truke’s brand ambassador, the latest launch is also reflective of the company’s objective to tap young populations and uncompromising commitment to delivering the best in class experience to its consumers at an affordable price.