TV9 Network launches Money9, India’s first multilingual personal finance OTT App…

Noida, July 2022: TV9 Network, India’s No.1 news network announces the launch of Money9, India’s first multilingual personal finance OTT Channel. A unique proposition, the Money9 OTT App is now live on Android and IOS platforms with seven language options of Hindi, English, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada.

Money9 is committed to de-jargonize, de-clutter and democratise financial wisdom leading to financial inclusion, wealth creation and financial freedom for the Indian population, especially in the hinterland, hitherto underserviced.

The Money9 App is loaded with ground-breaking personal finance content while offering great user experience.

TV9 Network MD & CEO, Barun Das, said, “The Money9 App aims to fill a huge gap in the Indian consumer market by offering an unrivalled product that truly makes a positive difference to the lives of 130 crore citizens of this country.” “More people (as a matter of fact everyone) are interested to know how to make their money better than they are interested in news. Personal finance proposition in regional languages – covering all aspects of saving, investment and financial planning – aimed at aiding financial freedom up to the grassroot level is a billion-dollar proposition. Money9 has been a long-cherished dream for me. I am delighted to see the dream turning reality,” Das added. Talking about the launch, Editor, Money9, Anshuman Tiwari said, “Money9 App offers unique shows for the entire gamut of personal finance categories i.e. Savings, Insurance, Loans, Gold, Property, Mutual Funds, Stocks, Spending, Fintech, Crypto and Policy analysis in short videos, audio formats, including comics and stories from history.” “Its uniqueness lies in the idea, the format and the treatment made richer by the availability in seven languages and more in the pipeline via text, video and audio,” Tiwari observed.

The App is packed over 19 app-exclusive pioneering daily, weekly and monthly shows arranged in seasons and episodes, aimed at financial wisdom, inclusion, empowerment, and financial freedom.

TV9 Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Raktim Das, said, “The Money9 videos have already made a mark with their simple, candid and empowering content across seven languages. The content has grossed over 1 billion views in the last six months, across platforms and growing. Apart from exclusive content the Money9 App has a studded library of 5,000 evergreen videos and podcasts for repeated viewing.”

The Money9 App aims to empower its audience with innovative and interactive shows. Notable shows currently on air include:

Money Central, MoneyTime, Chain Ki Saans

Jagte Raho, Assi Nabbe Poore Sau, Formula Guru

Makan Dukan, Bura Na Mano Tax Hai, Kharch Bahadur,

Finomoney, Insurance Central, Gold Central, Stocks Central, Mutual Fund Central

Companynama, Economicom, MoneyComic and Kisson Ke Sikke

Download the app now and enjoy a new experience of dealing with your personal finance.

The app can be downloaded directly from the app store and Google play by accessing the link https://onelink.to/gjbxhu