UK and Ireland-based Premium Credit Limited Selects Newgen’s Loan Origination Solution

December 23, 2021: Newgen Software is pleased to announce that Premium Credit Limited, the leading provider of premium finance in the UK and Ireland, has selected Newgen’s automation platform to enhance their premium finance process for business insurance customers.

Leveraging Newgen’s Loan Origination Solution, configured on its leading low code digital transformation platform (iBPS™), Premium Credit is looking to further automate its end-to-end premium finance process. The low code platform will provide them with the required scalability to rapidly and efficiently originate, process, disburse, and monitor loans.

“Newgen is the right partner for us as we look to accelerate our digital transformation initiatives. With their help, we will be able to streamline our existing processes, improve business growth, and enhance self-service capabilities for our brokers and customers,” said Julie Hagley, Digital Services Director, Premium Credit.

“We are excited to support Premium Credit deliver on their purpose of supporting their community of customers and partners in creating opportunities through convenient payments. Our platform will enable them to achieve increased speed and agility in their operations, and ensure adherence to risk and compliance requirements,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

About Premium Credit

Based in the UK and Ireland, Premium Credit is the leading provider of premium finance and a range of annually charged services, including professional and golf memberships, tax, school fees and season tickets. Each year, this multi-award-winning company lends more than £3.6 billion to over two million personal and commercial customers through a network of almost three thousand partners. For more information, please visit: www.premiumcredit.com

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

