United States and India Discuss IP-led Solutions to the Global Pandemic

November 22, 2021, New Delhi/ Washington – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) and U.S.-India Business Council, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), convened government and industry leaders for the final session of its 4th annual IP Dialogue. Although the global pandemic continues to affect millions, this year’s Dialogue proved to be incredibly impactful, with intellectual property playing such a key role in efforts to study and combat the ongoing global pandemic.

“IP Dialogue: Opportunities for U.S.-India Collaboration” featured experts from India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of State, and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, along with other government, private sector, and academic experts. Participants discussed a broad range of IP-related topics, including how to support IP commercialization, challenges in fighting the global pandemic, barriers to domestic innovation, and the “next generation” of IP policy discussions in the digital economy.

“Thanks to years-long research and development led by the private sector, our world has many safe and effective vaccines and treatments to combat COVID-19. And nearly two years since the global pandemic began, we continue to make steady progress. However, challenges remain to getting shots in arms—such as scarce raw materials, regulatory delays, and other barriers. India has long been a hub for research, development, and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products—complementing similar work underway in the U.S. The IP Dialogue is a means by which these two countries can not only discuss shared goals, but ways to get there.” said Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center.

“Intellectual property protections undergird our modern economy—from the digital platforms we use to the content we enjoy and everything in between. The U.S. Chamber is excited about India’s plan to create a $1 trillion digital economy—and to assist in the exchange of best practices and knowledge, we host the U.S.-India IP Dialogue.” said Nisha Biswal, president of the U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-India Business Council. “The IP Dialogue is an opportunity for the U.S. and Indian governments to come together to discuss an issue critical to our bilateral relationship—particularly since the two sides are set to meet next week for the Trade Policy Forum.”

Dialogue recommendations will be shared with both governments to deepen strategic cooperation on IP policy.