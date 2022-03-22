VDO.AI and India Today Sign Annual Partnership for Video Monetization

March 21, 2022: VDO.AI, a global advertising technology innovator with an active base of 1000+ publishers worldwide, has recently signed an annual contract for spearheading leading news platform India Today’s video monetization across premium desktop/mobile web traffic. This partnership between VDO.AI and India Today will help the latter to effectively monetize their website traffic and engage millions of its users across its growing array of domains.

VDO.AI will be providing efficient Native Video Monetization Solution for India Today Network. The objective of these Native Video Units would be to deliver a stellar user experience and gather incremental revenue for India Today group. The solutions provided by VDO.AI include a contextual AI engine that gauges user preferences and customizes the content recommendations, ensuring that the content is relevant and hence viewed more, leading to a boost in audience engagement.

Speaking about the partnership, Zoheb Shaikh, Head, Display at India Today, said, “India Today’s association with VDO.AI has been working out very well since the past few months. With this evolved and dedicated association, we aim to expand our footprint with greater reach and distribution. Through VDO.AI’s creative video ad format tailor-made solutions, we look forward to widening the impact and providing the specific type and quality of content to our audience.” Commenting on this partnership with India Today, Amitt Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VDO.AI said, “We are thrilled to be a part of India Today’s digital advertising journey and to offer intelligent high-impact solutions based on our experience. Consumers respond to the platform – they don’t distinguish between message and media – which is why we have created a model that is truly consumer-centric and silo-free. We provide one-stop solutions to drive incremental revenue for publishers by combining relevant content across devices. We design end-to-end experiences that are based on data-driven insights and scaled in real-time and firmly believe that publishers like India Today who embrace change will stay ahead of the curve.”

VDO.AI is committed to constant innovation to drive ROI and engagement solutions for publishers. The platform is united by the objective to offer worldwide innovation in AdTech and to keep producing breakthrough solutions for helping publishers globally grow meaningfully without any compromise on user experience.