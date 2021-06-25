VideoMeet launches 3D virtual event and office platform Jamboree

Jaipur-based video conferencing solution VideoMeet has recently launched Jamboree – a futuristic and progressive virtual event and office platform to enable entrepreneurs to efficiently invite customers, showcase their products and drive the sales virtually. The platform comes with a paid subscription starting per host per shop page with as low as INR 100 per attendee.

The SaaS-based self-driven application is designed for tour videos and is developed for small to large-sized entrepreneurs across Banking, Finance, Retail, Builders, Educational Institutes, EdTech, and Fintech verticals. The immersive hybrid virtual platform has an inbuilt flexible video conferencing feature which caters to unique business requirements like 2D, 3D designs to a virtual tour of the gallery, retail outlet, shopping centre, events, product shows, job fairs, etc. In addition, HD Quality Video enabled with AI, auto-adjusts the available bandwidth ensures glitch-free meetings.

There is no restriction on the number of events running at a particular time or the number of participants. The servers are in an auto-scalable mode that allows multiple events from varied locations to run smoothly at the same time.

The platform can be accessed through any browser with an internet connection and doesn’t require a separate application to function. It allows full customisation, apart from the availability of an integrated gallery of free preloaded templates and designs. The user can also upload their template designs on the platform. With more than nine unique style pages available with customisable nomenclature, the platform is fit for all.

Jamboree is suitable for Enterprise communication events such as product launches, Job fairs, Retail outlet displays, Corporate training programs, virtual brand shops, etc. The platform comes equipped with features such as a registration desk, reception area, lobby-cum-social lounge, exhibition hall, distinct booths, information centre, conference call, auditorium/ webinar hall, etc. Also, the breakout/waiting room feature allows the guests to explore other activities on the platform.

Additionally, the facility of generating business reports helps get the number of customers/participants and contact details for later follow-ups. Elaborating on the new launch Dr. Ajay Data, Founder of VideoMeet said, “We already had an existing webinar platform VNow, which was suitable for smaller organisation. With Jamboree, we have further expanded our horizon and targeted larger organisations that have diverse needs and require a dynamic platform. The availability of numerous preloaded and customisable templates will help organisations with varied branding needs. It is highly configurable and works for all industries. It gives the user the power to customise, sketch, draw and design the brand of their imagination, virtually.”