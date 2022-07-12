VingaJoy Little MONSTER SP – 20A wireless speaker Launched in India…

12th July 2022, New Delhi: If you’re looking to feel the deep thump and rumble in bass-heavy music like EDM or hip-hop and don’t want to carry long wired speakers then India’s most trusted mobile accessories and electronic brand VingaJoy an innovator in the field of Bluetooth speakers, has launched its all-new VingaJoy Little MONSTER SP – 20A wireless speaker in India that is small and powerful.

Small yet powerful, this Bluetooth speaker delivers dynamic sound with deep and explosive bass at an affordable price. It offers a great listening experience in a sleek compact design with a premium rubber finish. Its lightweight, sleek and compact design fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, allowing you to listen to music on the go.

VingaJoy SP – 20A has a 5W sound output and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections with a range of up to 10 meters. The portable speaker has a built – in microphone to receive calls. Its power backup and an inbuilt rechargeable battery guarantees up to 4 hours of playtime at mid-level volume. Further, the speaker uses a Micro USB port for connectivity. A nice feature present in this MONSTER SP – 20A speaker is that it can be easily connected to almost all digital devices.

Designed for music lovers, VingaJoy SP – 20A is a real treat with a powerful combination of great sound quality and long-lasting battery life. The little MONSTER VingaJoy Bluetooth speaker is a hassle-free companion for your parties or self-time. It is easy to carry and ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “VingaJoy is committed to develop and offer the best in design, durable, and sophisticated products to Indian consumers at a very affordable price. We are confident that the product will strike the right chord with Indian users. It is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user. This is the reason we sell our product at a budget price”.

VingaJoy Little MONSTER SP-20A Wireless Speaker will be available at nearest Retail Stores.