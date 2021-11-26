Wafa App hits Top 20 Grossing Entertainment Apps in India

With an average rating of 4.59 globally and with over 3 million downloads in just a year, India’s biggest voice-centric social and entertainment platform, WAFA, gained its all-access pass to the Big-league as it hit Top 20th Grossing under Entertainment category.

The app currently catering to its Indian users is now receiving a huge amount of traction from states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka to name a few.

“To reach the top 20 is an achievement. Our aim is and always remains to give our community an ideal user experience and a sense of belonging. Due to the hike in Internet usage among vernacular speakers, online purchasing of goods and services rapidly increased among Indian users, giving WAFA the chance to seize the opportunity presented by the growth of voice communities in India.” Muhammed Aqib T P, Founder, Wafa further added.

Launched with a mission to build a voice-centric social gaming platform that is easily accessible to all users at their leisure with absolutely no sort of mise-en-scene, Wafa breaks the long in the tooth conventional norms. It connects users with similar interests and provides them with a platform to hear and be heard.

Wafa aspires to tap into the world of a metaverse in the near future and provide its users with the best of all world virtual experience.