Web Werks Acquires a Standalone Facility For Its First Data Center In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 10, 2022: Web Werks, a leading player in the Indian Data Center and Cloud Services market, has announced the acquisition of a standalone building that will convert to its first data center in the commercial business district of Hyderabad. The locality has emerged as a prominent business hub, owing to its proximity to the IT corridor of Hyderabad. The new highly interconnected data center will offer 120,000 square feet of colocation space supported by a significant power capacity of up to 10 MVA of gross power with an expected IT load of up to 6MW. The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

Speaking about the development, Mr Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers, said, “For Telangana, which has a policy on data centers in place, it is another significant expansion for us. The HITEC city is attracting Hyperscalers and offers a diversified spectrum of enterprises, including IT, insurance, biotech, financial institutions, and the service industry. Our data center facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure in a global data center that will offer capacity, cloud and connectivity. Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers offer 19+ facilities in India, US, Europe, and APAC. On this global data center platform, our customers can access a choice of ecosystems that enable them to efficiently reach out to their environments, customers, and partners in a way that makes the most sense as a business grows.”

The new Hyderabad development will strengthen Web Werks presence within the Indian region. “Hyderabad is one of the largest DC markets in India with predicted growth of tripling its capacity by 2026,” stated Michael Goh, VP & GM, APAC Iron Mountain Data Centers. “Iron Mountain Data Centers is extremely excited to be able to offer our customers capacity in this high growth market.”

Web Werks currently operates Tier III data centers in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune. The upcoming facilities include a second 12.5MVA standalone data center in Navi Mumbai and a 10MVA standalone data center in Bengaluru. All our data centers offer cloud readiness for customers with an appetite for a hybrid IT strategy.