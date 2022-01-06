What are Solar Batteries, how to choose and its benefits?

Solar Batteries are devices that store the solar energy generated by a photovoltaic system. The energy demand from the electricity system lowers in the presence of batteries, allowing for energy independence. In fact, when needed, the stored energy can be freely utilised.

Solar panel batteries come in a variety of shapes and sizes, depending on the technology employed by the makers and the power they provide. It is important to understand all of the distinctions in order to select the best batteries for your solar system, as not all photovoltaic systems require the same sort of solar batteries.

The two primary types of batteries used in residential electricity storage are lead-based, and lithium-based. Of course, each of these three technology “families” has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Lead-acid batteries are particularly common in the transportation industry because they are inexpensive and durable, but they are also exceedingly heavy and large. Furthermore, because lead is a hazardous substance, it can pose a threat to one’s health.

Lithium batteries for home use, as compared to lead-acid batteries, are more compact and safe, last longer, and have seen significant technological advancement in recent years (used in consumer electronics, on PCs, and smart phones), but they are more expensive.

How to choose the best Solar Battery?

The batteries you choose for your solar system are mostly determined by the energy consumption of the houses and the system’s size. Assume we have a self-consumption home system with 12 400Wp panels and a total capacity of 4.8 kWp. In this scenario, a battery with a capacity of 10KWh is recommended. A 15 kWh battery, on the other hand, would be more appropriate if 20 400Wp panels (for a total of 8KWp) were installed on the roof of the house.

Many people today desire to reduce or eliminate the cost of petrol by relying solely on energy. In this situation, especially if you utilise solar energy to heat your home in the winter, you will need to consider investing in a storage system with a capacity of 6 or 8 kWh.

A photovoltaic system with a battery’s return on investment

When payback durations are taken into account, a 3.5 kWh PV system with a 7 kWh battery provides a yield of 20-25 percent per year, resulting in a return on investment of 7 to 10 years. This statistic exceeds the return on investment of a system without batteries, which pays for itself much faster due to the reduced cost of the system.

Photovoltaic batteries have a number of advantages

Storage systems for solar systems provide two benefits: