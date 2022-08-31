What is a Business VPN and Why Your Company Needs It

(A VPN for business)

The deployment of internet systems for working is more or less standard practice for companies in 2022. It has brought a number of benefits in terms of productivity and efficiency, but can also create problems.

Widespread use of online systems leaves companies much more vulnerable to cyber criminals. This risk can be mitigated to some degree by ensuring employees are taught about online security, but there will still be dangers.

The most effective way to enable online working without compromising data security is by setting up a business VPN. Here we will look at what that is and why you should think about getting one.

The Need for Security

Data security is something that no business can afford to neglect. Aside from the public relations damage that your company will suffer in the wake of a data breach, it is also disastrous from a financial perspective.

The cost of such breaches often runs to millions of dollars and smaller companies in particular will find it almost impossible to absorb such losses. Dealing with the aftermath of a security breakdown will also delay the completion of any ongoing work projects.

Add missed deadlines to the impact of the compromised data and it is easy to see how the cost to companies can quickly become catastrophic. A business VPN is one way of reducing the risk of this happening to your firm.

What a VPN is

(VPN protecting business data)

So what is a business VPN exactly? The term ‘VPN’ is an acronym for Virtual Private Network and it is a service that addresses many of the security needs of businesses in the digital era.

The business VPNs offered by providers like Perimeter 81 are a safe way for employees working away from the main premises to access the data they need to complete their jobs. Instead of using a standard internet service provider (ISP) for this – which is accessible to all and offers minimal data security – they use the VPN instead.

This business VPN will be a password-protected and data encrypted connection. The former aspect ensures that only those people who have been given the password can log into it, while the latter makes it impossible for those outside of the organization to view any sensitive data.

The aim of it is to enable both security and efficiency when some of the staff members within an organization work away from the central office at least part of the time. When it comes to creating a business VPN, there are two choices though:

Remote access VPN

This is designed to ensure that employees working from home or other remote locations can access any data required through an encrypted connection. It encrypts everything they receive and send so that it would incomprehensible to anyone not authorized to view it.

Site-to-site VPN

Whereas remote access VPNs offer secure connections to individual employees in remote locations, site-to-site ones connect staff working in a secondary branch office to the main one. They are a common choice for larger companies that have several branches with staff that need to be able to access the main corporate network.

The Benefits of a VPN for Businesses

(Benefits of business VPNs)

Setting up a VPN for your company can have a number of benefits.

Cost-effective security

A business VPN is one of the more cost-effective ways of protecting your internal and customer data against cyber crime. The overwhelming majority of data attacks in the modern era take place using the internet and a VPN provides solid protection against them.

That makes it an advantageous solution for smaller companies in particular. They will have much less money to spend on cyber security and a standard business VPN will only cost up to $100 per year.

Public WiFi protection

The use of public WiFi connections is a fact of life in this era of remote working. It presents data protection challenges for companies though, because public networks have lower security and are often targeted for cyber attacks.

A remote access business VPN offers a combination of access by password-only and data encryption at both ends. That will make it much harder for criminals to seize and exploit sensitive information.

Multiple device security

In this digital age, employees are just as likely to use iPads or smartphones for work when they are moving around. Setting up cyber security across multiple different devices can be both costly and time-consuming.

A business VPN will typically allow for multiple devices to come under its protection. If you choose a VPN with access control then entry can be granted or denied to an individual whatever device they are using, from your main company headquarters.

Location masking

Some countries impose restrictions on what sites internet users can view, which can be a problem if an employee is in that country and needs a website. By masking the IP address of the user, your business VPN can help that employee access a relevant website that is otherwise restricted.

Easy to maintain

Setting the VPN up is simple and quick because there is no physical IT infrastructure involved. Furthermore, once it is in place, day-to-day maintenance is low.

That will leave your IT staff free to spend time on other issues.

Both large and small companies should consider a VPN as an effective and low-cost data protection solution.