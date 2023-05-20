What Is An Enterprise Router

A networking device called an enterprise router is used in large organizations to connect and control computer networks. It performs the function of a central hub, allowing the transfer of data between various networks, subnets, and distant locations. Enterprise routers, in contrast to consumer-grade routers, provide advanced functions including VPN support, firewall capabilities, QoS monitoring, and network prioritization.

Enterprise routers are primarily responsible for ensuring secure and dependable communication throughout the organization infrastructure.

Features of Enterprise Router

The following features are the most common ones found in Enterprise routers

Quality of Service

It enhances the network’s efficiency by giving voice and data traffic priority over other types of traffic.

Advanced Firewall

It prevents malicious hackers and other attackers from making unauthorized connections by blocking them.

Port Forwarding

Customers can connect to services located outside of their local network by using port forwarding, which enables them to forward particular ports past the firewall.

DHCP Server

This server distributes IP addresses to newly created devices connected to the network automatically.

VPN

In Enterprise Router, strong cryptography is used to encrypt all data exchanged between client PCs and servers.

Access Point Wireless

It enables wireless clients to access the network without being physically plugged in.

Comparison Between Home Router vs Enterprise Router

Speed

Enterprise routers operate more quickly and efficiently in terms of Central Processing Unit (CPU) performance as compared to home routers. Additionally, power outages will occur at some point in your life. Your network may be expanded more easily if your router has more RAM and flash memory. Additionally, enterprise routers typically have more RAM than home routers, which increases data throughput and frequency of forwarding while also enabling higher speeds.

With browsers such as Spectrum, which enable customers to download, broadcast, and play quicker regardless of where they are, you can test and compare your internet speed.

Security

Home routers generally don’t provide internal and external attack defense, including protection against viruses or hacker interference, because there are fewer supporting protocols. Enterprise routers feature additional routing protocols like SNMP, the unified management protocol, etc. that can maintain the safety of the network and prevent client information from being stolen.

Performance

Low density, weak signal, restricted coverage, poor forwarding performance, and low band capacity are all issues with home routers. There will be significant application risks if they are employed in public areas. Enterprise routers, on the other hand, have greater hardware specifications like a central processing unit, greater memory, and more simultaneous Internet users. Using tools similar to Speed Test, which inform you of their value and limitations, you may compare the performance and speed of home and enterprise routers for yourself.

Conclusion

In large companies, computer networks are connected and managed via enterprise routers. They provide reliable and secure communication owing to their cutting-edge features and strong performance, ensuring smooth data transfer between various networks, subnets, and distant locations. For building a reliable and effective network infrastructure, enterprise routers are crucial.