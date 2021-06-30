Ycombinator backed Enterprise Event platform Zuddl sees 20X revenue growth in 6 months

Bengaluru, India, June 30, 2021 – Virtual event platform, Zuddl grew by 20x between October 2020 and June 2021 and became the partner of choice for some of the largest brands and events. During this period, Zuddl onboarded a host of marquee customers including Nasscom, Microsoft, Grant Thornton, Cipla, among others.

Zuddl attributes this growth to two factors. The first is Zuddl’s ability to give the perfect balance of engagement and customizability, allowing its clients to provide a highly differentiated experience to its audience. This significantly reduced the gap between in-person and virtual events. The second is a growing trend towards hybrid events as a way to scale and reach a larger audience at a lower cost. This trend got accelerated due to the current global situation. In the last 6 months, Zuddl has helped over 50 brands to conduct unique and customized events.

Founded in 2020, Zuddl lets organizations and associations host large-scale, branded events online, from expo showcases and industry roundtables to conferences, product launches, and more. It has seen demand for its platform soar during the coronavirus pandemic. It has raised $2 million in seed funding in October 2020. The funding round is backed by YCombinator and GrowX. The funds are used to strengthen the product’s capabilities and expansion.

“The pandemic has led to a sea of online events which look and feel the same. With Zuddl, we make sure that enterprises hosting large events do not have to choose between configurability and ease of use. We provide a platform that enables enterprises to host immersive, interactive, and seamless online events to ensure that attendees experience a different level of engagement. Our product is designed with all the learnings from our experience in organizing offline events to meet the requirements of the post-pandemic hybrid event world.” says Bharath Varma, Founder, Zuddl

Currently, Zuddl serves 50+ enterprises across the globe. They work with marquee companies and associations such as Nasscom, Microsoft, Grant Thorton, and Cipla to name a few.

To know more please visit www.zuddl.com