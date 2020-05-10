AC InfoSoft Launched Prestashop Services

Atlanta, Georgia, May 10, 2020: AC InfoSoft is one of the leading eCommerce development companies. The company offers e-commerce web development and other services in major frameworks and technologies. The company has expanded its offerings by launching Prestashop development services.

Similar to all other eCommerce development frameworks, the company will offer top to bottom services in Prestashop. Below is the list of services covered by the company as part of its Prestashop service:

Consultation

Theme development

PSD to HTML conversion

Theme integration

Prestashop web development

Prestashop online store development

Prestashop marketplace development

Prestashop multivendor web store development

Custom module development

Custom extension development

Performance optimization

Online store migration

Prestashop customization

Prestashop support and maintenance

And more

According to the shared details, the company also offers “Hire Prestashop Developer” services. The company offers white label Prestashop development services to its customers. The company builds all types of online stores for its customers at affordable rates.

“Being one of the best e-commerce development companies, we have been benefiting our customers. We have offered services in major eCommerce web development platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. Now, we will also cater to the eCommerce industry in Prestashop. We have experienced developers on this platform and we can cater to any kind of custom development or customization needs in Prestashop,” shared a representative of the company.

The company has announced that it will satisfy all requirements of different companies and businesses. The company has shown readiness to provide development services to build a complete online store as well as the company offers as small as extension customization services. AC InfoSoft has a team of experienced Prestashop developers. The team will help businesses to launch and run online stores or marketplaces as per their business model.