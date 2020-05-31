AK Insurance Joins SAN Group

Hampton, New Hampshire: AK Insurance of Westbrook, ME recently joined Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.

AK Insurance was founded in April, 2020 by owner Alex Kapothanasis and provides a full line of property & casualty insurance products including home and auto, recreational vehicle, commercial to clients in Westbrook and Portland, Maine. The agency plans to add a life and health division in the near future.

Prior to opening his own agency, Mr. Kapothanasis was employed in both exclusive and independent agencies as a licensed sales producer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Risk Management – Insurance from the University of Southern Maine School of Business and has attended Sandler Sales Training and Dale Carnegie training.

“After evaluating my options in building an agency with a strong foundation of customer service, I decided to partner with SAN Group,” said Kapothanasis. “The network provides access to a wide range of top insurance companies and the SAN field teams have a track record of supporting new agencies.”

AK Insurance is currently operating as a home-based business, servicing clients virtually through a variety of technology-based applications.

“Alex is extremely smart, driven, and accomplished,” said Frank Waters, SAN Chief Operating Officer. “His decision to operate as an independent agent will better position his agency to provide quality guidance and competitive rates to meet his clients’ insurance needs.”