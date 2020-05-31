America’s Boating Channel Demonstrates Life Jacket Care

Raleigh, North Carolina: The third video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ Fourth Season of boating safety and boater education videos, “Life Jacket Care,” premiered on Friday afternoon May 29 at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.

The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

“Life Jacket Care” shows how recreational boaters can ensure serviceability and extend the useful life of life jackets. Viewers will also learn about special considerations for inflatable and foam-filled jackets. Also featured are tips regarding life jacket replacement. Episode Two of “America’s Boating Channel LIVE” includes a related COVID-19 Advisory.

America’s Boating Channel videos are now enjoying increased viewership as Americans stay home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

The service recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called “America’s Boating Channel LIVE,” designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.

America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles include “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” “Behavioral Consequences,” Introducing ATONS” (aids to navigation), “Dispelling BUI Myths“ (boating under the influence), “Life Jacket Labels,” and “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD).”