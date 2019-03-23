Ask Insights unveils the Future Fluent Global Summit 2019

The Future Fluent Global Summit 2019, the event for Global Thought Leaders from around the world to come ahead and help organizations foster all-round development, achieve business objectives, and create global portfolios in the DEI space will be hosted by Ask Insights, co-hosted by United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and BusinessWorld, in association with Google, PepsiCo, RB, Centre for Global Inclusion and Aditya Birla, on 3rd and 4th April 2019 at The Lalit, New Delhi. The theme of the Summit is to bring the learning from the World’s most experienced and the best thought leaders in the space of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) for an expansion of thoughts amongst Indian organizations. The summit will feature pre-summit workshops with over 10 global speakers, each sharing his/her unique insights about – Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarking Tools and their importance in organizational growth.

The summit will include global thought leaders and eminent CXO’s of top corporate organizations from across the world sharing the platform with Ask Insights and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to present their views, experiences, Future Trends and Strategies for the growth of future organizations. The Summit’s agenda will look closely at big picture trends, such as Gender Realities of India – Breakthrough Solutions, Women and Inclusion, Gender and LGBTQ Friendly Organizational Culture, Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Consulting and Training with all-around interventions like Top Leadership Modules, Manager’s Modules, Women’s Leadership (Project Breakthrough), Women Mentor-ship (Ultimate Breakthrough) and Front-line programs.

Excited about the international summit, Dr. Niru Kumar, Founder, Ask Insights said,“We all are a part of the global family now; especially Indians are traveling around the world for work and experiencing the different cultures. Although we embarked a little late on the DEI journey yet we can definitely leverage organizational experiences from around the world for DEI framework in India. This summit will help people learn the cultural differences that exist in the world and how they can navigate around these cultural challenges. The summit will provide end-to-end solutions covering organizational strategy, benchmark assessments,women, gender, generational, cultural, LGBT, unconscious biases and disability in the field of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I).”

The Global Summit will be a gathering of Decision-Makers, CEO’s, CXO’s and the HR Head’s to share the stage with the Global Thoughts leaders from across the world to share, experience and innovate and be a part of an evolution for Integrating business, humanity, and future. To see all the activities taking place over the two-day conference – as well as pre- and post- event activities – view the entire agenda here: https://thedeisummit.com/.

Delegates will also enjoy the summit with Soul Stirring Sufi Performance by Sonam Kalra followed by Evening Cocktail & Dinner.