Beauty Industry to Lose $175 Billion USD in Revenue Due to COVID-19

Consumer behaviour has changed significantly as the use of beauty products has drastically declined. Data acquired by Fraicheur.com indicates that for the first time in decades, the beauty industry is set to lose $175 billion USD in 2020.

Changing consumer habits reduce revenue for almost all beauty products

From the data, it is clear that COVID-19 has greatly changed the beauty habits of every customer. Due to work from home becoming the new norm, the use of skincare and makeup products experienced a significant decline of 20%. Personal care products are faring slightly better with only a 3% reduction in overall use.

As a large part of the beauty industry’s customers continue working from home, hope for complete recovery is slim. Data has shown that 90% of women use little to no makeup while at home which has greatly cut into spending on beauty products. As long as social activities continue to decline, a return to previous levels of consumption is unlikely.

Fraicheur CEO, Ingrida Cerniauskaite, said:

“COVID-19’s impact on the beauty industry is undeniable. Our acquired data shows that we are looking at a rare loss of revenue. Yet, there is hope in the online market. As our customers move towards shopping online, so should our businesses. With enough innovation and adaptation, we can greatly lessen the blow dealt by COVID-19 to our beloved industry.”

A chance for recovery seems to lie online. Innovative beauty solutions for the internet age might be able to hasten the recovery of the industry.