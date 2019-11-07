BharatBenz inaugurates new dealership in Nepal

Nepal, Itahari– Daimler Trucks Regional Center Southern Asia and Omni Motors today inaugurated its new 3S state-of-the-art dealership facility for its commercial vehicle brand BharatBenz in Itahari, Eastern Nepal. The opening of this new dealership facility, which is owned and run by Omni Motors, is an illustration of BharatBenz’s trucks growing demand and acceptance in the market.

The new Itahari dealership is the 8th BharatBenz facility in Nepal with other facilities in Birganj, Kathmandu, Dang, Pokhra, Butwal, Nepalgunj and Barbidas respectively. The new dealership is spaciously spread across 50,000 square feet, and is a one-stop service destination for trucks and buses, offering a superlative brand experience.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Amit Bisht, Head of Daimler Commercial Vehicles – Regional Center Southern Asia, said, “With this state-of-the-art dealership in Nepal, we are able to meet the growing demand for BharatBenz vehicles. The facility is situated at the heart of the east-west highway, which is a commercial hub that contributes significantly to the country’s GDP. Our thanks goes to our partner Omni Motors for running dealerships that meet BharatBenz’s high standards of quality and expertise.”

Mr. Kabra, Chairman, Omni Motors, said: “This dealership at Itahari proves the demand for BharatBenz products in Nepal. We are delighted to partner on this growth journey with Daimler. Customers can be assured of the best sales advice, state-of-the-art aftersales service, and spares support for BharatBenz trucks and buses.”

Features of the BharatBenz Itahari facility

The state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, service, spares) includes six work bays, an inspection pit and a washing bay. The dealership will have trained manpower who understand the diverse needs of the customers and will provide onsite services. It comes equipped with high productivity tools, advanced guided diagnostics and 24/7 mobile service vans that can reach customers anywhere in the region in six hours.