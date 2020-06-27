Cariant Health Partners Named a Top Travel Nursing Company

Omaha, NE: Cariant Health Partners has been named a Best Travel Nursing Company by BluePipes. Each year, BluePipes compiles review data for hundreds of travel nursing companies to find the top 20 in the industry. Cariant Health Partners claimed the #11 spot in this year’s rankings.

“This recognition couldn’t happen without a great team, including our incredible travelers,” said Division Manager Tracey Duke. “It’s truly a testament to the importance of strong recruiter-traveler relationships. I’m proud of my team and thankful for their efforts to support each other and provide great experiences for our travelers.”

Cariant Health Partners, a healthcare-owned and operated company, has helped healthcare professionals work and travel since 2001. Nurses partner with a single, dedicated recruiter for all of their assignments. At Cariant, recruiters work hard to make sure their travel nurses are supported, informed and happy, and act as their advocates on the road. The benefits of this relationship-focused approach strengthen with each assignment and are reflected in this industry recognition.

Regarding the 2020 Top Travel Nursing Companies list, BluePipes Co-Founder Kyle Schmidt said, “This year we aggregated over 79,000 reviews for over 320 travel nursing companies. The weighted average score for all 320+ agencies increased slightly this year to 78.19. This indicates that travel healthcare agencies deliver exceptional service relative to other industries. What’s more impressive is that the top 20 companies on our list have average scores that are equal to or greater than the most revered employers in the nation. Travel nurses are in good hands with this group.”