CenturyLink launches Managed Security Services 2.0

SINGAPORE: CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced its Managed Security Services 2.0 suite is now available in Asia Pacific (APAC), continuing the company’s global expansion of its cub cyber security portfolio. As cyber attacks become more sophisticated, CenturyLink Managed Security Services 2.0 empowers organizations to be more proactive in how they protect against, detect and respond to threats.

The enhanced suite delivers advanced security monitoring, threat detection and incident response services to help organizations improve their cybersecurity posture as they continue their digital transformation efforts.

Francis Thangasamy, CenturyLink’s vice president, IT services and managed hosting, Asia Pacific explains, “Security is the top concern that holds many companies in the region back from digital transformation. While more than 55 percent of APAC companies already have a formal digitization strategy, about 35 percent of enterprises expressed concerns about a potential failure to secure sensitive data1. Our enhanced suite can help organizations address their cybersecurity challenges head-on by leveraging behavioral-based detection technologies.”

CenturyLink Managed Security Services 2.0, which builds on CenturyLink’s comprehensive platform of managed security offerings, offers flexible deployment options and helps organizations avoid increased spending with a predictable operating expense model that combines human skill with complete transparency so customers can see and verify the work being done on their behalf. The platform integrates with existing security information and event management (SIEM) systems, and supports entire IT stacks via a single, intuitive portal.

The enhanced suite delivers:

Security log monitoring with trending and threat analysis: Consolidates event data from an IT enterprise and security devices via a comprehensive log correlation and monitoring service, with 24/7/365 support from GAIC-certified security analysts. With this service, deep historical insights are added to log data and integrated with threat intelligence to enable comprehensive reporting via a MSS portal, helping internal security teams understand their evolving threat landscape. The portal enables customers to create detailed, custom dashboards and reports on security events and incidents.

Consolidates event data from an IT enterprise and security devices via a comprehensive log correlation and monitoring service, with 24/7/365 support from GAIC-certified security analysts. With this service, deep historical insights are added to log data and integrated with threat intelligence to enable comprehensive reporting via a MSS portal, helping internal security teams understand their evolving threat landscape. The portal enables customers to create detailed, custom dashboards and reports on security events and incidents. Threat intelligence: Provides information from more than 50 intelligence feeds and is standard for every security log monitoring customer. Threat intelligence information is then correlated and integrated into an organization’s IT enterprise and mapped to their critical assets. Advanced threat intelligence is also available to provide real-time information to protect against new threats aimed at organizations today.

Provides information from more than 50 intelligence feeds and is standard for every security log monitoring customer. Threat intelligence information is then correlated and integrated into an organization’s IT enterprise and mapped to their critical assets. Advanced threat intelligence is also available to provide real-time information to protect against new threats aimed at organizations today. Incident management and response: Provides an overlay team of security experts to vet incidents and respond quickly and effectively to possible attacks and breaches.

Provides an overlay team of security experts to vet incidents and respond quickly and effectively to possible attacks and breaches. MSS portal: Provides a single, customizable dashboard for customers to view and track security events and potential incidents.

The risk of cyber threats is growing in APAC. The Global Risks Report 2017 by the World Economic Forum ranks cyberattacks as one of the most significant risks of doing business in Asia Pacific2. Meanwhile, 85 percent of Singapore-based CIOs expect more cyberattacks due to a shortage of skilled IT security professionals3.

CenturyLink Managed Security Services 2.0 signifies CenturyLink’s ongoing commitment to accelerating and securing digital transformation for APAC organizations. A recent study conducted with 451 Research showed that APAC enterprises saw better risk management (23 percent) as one of their four digital transformation goals.