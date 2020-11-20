Clarivate Recognizes Most Influential Innovators at South and South East Asia Innovation Forum

November 20, 2020 Gouri Achary World 0

Share

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, unveiled the recipients of the annual South and South East Asia Innovation Awards at the Innovation Forum held on November 18 and 19. The Innovation Forum brought together leaders from academic, government, and industry sectors across the region to share best practices and transformational initiatives that accelerate the pace of innovation.

The awards are based on an analysis of patent volume, citation volume, patent success, and the level of globalization using patent data from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI). This year, 235 organizations from academia, government, and the corporate sector were identified as the top innovators in South and South-East Asia. The top 28 received the Innovation Award:

Innovation Awards 2020 Recipients (listed in alphabetical country order within each category)

Academic Institutions

Country

Organization

Brunei

University of Brunei Darussalam

India

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indonesia

Diponegoro University

Malaysia

National University of Malaysia

Philippines

Cebu Technological University

Singapore

National University of Singapore

Vietnam

Hanoi University of Science and Technology

  Government Research Organizations

Country

Organization

India

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Indonesia

Indonesian Institute of Sciences

Malaysia

Malaysian Palm Oil Board

Singapore

Agency for Science, Technology and Research

Vietnam

Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

 Corporations

Country

Organization

Indonesia

PT Pertamina

Malaysia

Petronas

Singapore

Sivantos Group

Sri Lanka

MAS Holdings

Thailand

Siam Cement Group

Vietnam

Viettel Group

India

Organization

Agri-Business

UPL Limited

Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Chemicals & Energy

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Consumer Goods

ITC Limited

Heavy Industries

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Information Technology & Services

Wipro Limited

Pharmaceuticals

Suven Life Sciences Limited

Textiles & Apparel

Welspun Group

Emerging Corporations

Country

Organization

India

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Singapore

KaHa Private Limited

 

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, “We are pleased to once again provide a platform for regional leaders and experts across the innovation lifecycle to explore and exchange ideas, foster collaboration and drive research excellence. At Clarivate, we are committed to improving the way the world creates, protects, and advances innovation. Bringing together innovators from academia, government and industry will ensure that the spirit of innovation continues to thrive and deliver positive technological, social, and economic impact.”

At the virtual two-day event, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog opened with an inaugural address about innovation in the digital age and said: “India is aiming to increase its current R&D expenditure substantially through scale-up innovation-led entrepreneurship in various sectors such as food, energy water, and national security. To promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, NITI Aayog has come up with India Innovation Index which is a tool to rank states for innovation and it also measures the result of innovation practices.” He also talked about Indian government policy initiatives that have resulted in strict IPR rights, patent filings, and contract enforcement which are boosting confidence amongst the innovators and helping them in commercializing their technologies.

Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, highlighted in his speech that this pandemic has led to accelerated innovation and that industry-academic partnership can be the key to bringing innovations to market quickly, citing the example of India’s first CRISPR COVID-19 test, developed by CSIR-IGIB, a worthy example of home-grown innovation approved for use in India.

Other distinguished speakers included renowned experts from Amity University, APEC Life Sciences Innovation Forum, A*STAR Singapore,  Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Duopharma Biotech Bhd, Food Innopolis, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Inttl Advocare, Invest India, K&S Partners, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, MAS Holdings, Premas Biotech and the National University of Malaysia.

The criteria used to identify the top South and South-East Asian innovators closely mirrors that of the annual Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators from Clarivate which celebrates the world’s most successful organizations in research and development.