Council for Higher Education, Israel announces the Ph.D. Sandwich Scholarship Program

The Council for Higher Education, Israel is pleased to announce scholarship program for international Ph.D. students to study in Israel for a duration of up to one year as part of the doctoral studies – a “Ph.D. Sandwich Program.” This will provide outstanding international Ph.D. candidates the opportunity to further their doctoral research through a unique academic experience in Israel, while collaborating with leading scholars and scientists.

Through this initiative, Israel seeks to attract top young recent Ph.D. graduates to take on a postdoctoral position with leading scientists and scholars in Israel on cutting-edge research in all fields of science, social science and humanities.

Program Outline:

The program is intended for Ph.D. students completing a “Sandwich program” of up to one year at each of the eight universities that offer doctoral programs: Ben-Gurion University, Bar Ilan University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Technion, Tel Aviv University, Weizmann Institute of Science, University of Haifa, and Ariel University.

The university will publish a public call for this program and conduct an internal selection process which will ensure high academic quality of scholarship recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified by the university by February 15, 2021.

The annual scholarship will be 80,000 NIS per year (Rs. 17 Lakhs approx.). If a scholarship recipient is in Israel for less than one year, the scholarship amount will be determined based on the actual time the scholarship recipient studied in Israel. Scholarships will not be awarded to doctoral students who spend less than three months at the host university.

Eligibility: To be considered for the scholarship applicants must be:

Enrolled in a doctoral degree program at an accredited institution of higher education overseas. The program will be open to students from all countries and in all academic disciplines.

The student should have completed their first year of doctoral studies successfully.

The student should not be a citizen or a resident of Israel.

Application Timeline: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current call for applications is open for candidates who plan to arrive in Israel beginning of Spring 2021.

Application Process: Interested candidates must apply directly to the relevant Israeli university.