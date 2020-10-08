Date of International PR Weeks Summit 2020 announced

The International PR Weeks Summit 2020 will be held on December 10 and will be the final event of the International PR Weeks 2020 conference series. The summit program will be devoted to the results of the current year in terms of the transformation process of both the global and Russian communication industry, of which we are all witnesses and active participants we are.

“It is no coincidence that we chose December as the date for the final summit. On the one hand, I would like to record and reflect on the results and forecasts obtained earlier. On the other hand, we see that the situation is partly repeating itself, and by December it will become obvious how all stakeholders in the communication process – consumers, brands, and government bodies – behave during the so-called “second wave”. Have the mistakes of the first period been taken into account, have the best practices been adopted? Therefore, one of our tasks, in addition to enriching with new knowledge and experience, will be to confirm or refute the conclusion that we came to earlier: the “special way” of Russia may exist, but it does not concern our profession. This means that we can and must fully take into account and use in our activities the world experience, which has become so accessible and adaptable right now, ”commented Elena Groznaya, Senior Partner of iMARS Communications and member of the Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA) Executive Committee.

All participants of past PR Weeks, as well as representatives of new regions, which are an essential part of the global communications industry, will gather on one platform to discuss current topics through the prism of comparing world experience:

“Are we living or are we surviving?” Results of 2020 for the industry. Communication as a business and as part of sectors of national economies. Overview of global trends through the eyes of entrepreneurs – practitioners of the PR industry.

“PR man-citizen”. How the authorities in different parts of the world communicated with the population during the most difficult year of the last decade.

“PR-consumer”. How brands around the world are transforming their own promotion and communication strategies in the context of the dramatic (or not) change in consumer behavior as a result of COVID-19.

“PR survivor of COVID”. A new image of a competent communications specialist and new requirements for efficiency in the employer-employee relationship, as well as the client-agency relationship.

The final discussion of the year will be joined by:

UNITED KINGDOM: Matt de Leon, Managing Director of Richmond & Towers, an expert in brand and crisis communications;

USA: Joe Marchelevski, President of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) – Los Angeles, a veteran of judicial PR and head of the American agency AIJ Communications;

CANADA: Daniel Tish, member of the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), CEO of the Canadian agency Argyle Public Relationships and ex-chairman of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (Canada);

GERMANY: Guntram Kaiser, founder of KaiserCommunication GmbH and the only foreign honorary member of the Russian Public Relations Association;

CHINA: Richard Tsang, Chairman of the Strategic Public Relations Group, an expert with more than 120 companies around the world to listen to, a renowned philanthropist and a strong advocate for improving education;

INDIA: Achal Paul, Founder Director of BUZZ Communications;

ITALY: Maurizio Mayone, Vice President, SEC & Partners Agency;

RUSSIA will be represented by Andrey Barannikov, CEO of SPN Communications, and Mikhail Maslov, CEO and co-owner of Ketchum’s Moscow office.

The event will be broadcast in three languages ​​(Russian, English, Chinese), which will attract not only a wide Russian but also an international audience. The organizer is iMARS Communications. The general partners of the event include the Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA) and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The information partner of the summit is Sostav.ru.