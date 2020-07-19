DigitalWellness.Directory, a Wellness Consultant Listing & Knowledge Sharing Platform Launched

Los Angeles, CA — DigitalWellness.Directory is an online platform where wellness consultants such as natural medicine, fitness, physiotherapists, integrative health, and indeed all practitioners can register for a free listing. The platform also allows their members to submit articles that showcase their knowledge and thought leadership.

Created by Siddharth Agrawal, this platform has been in the works for almost a year and serves the global audience instead of local. And now, the minimum viable product is released to the public. Influencers and brands can find meaningful content to improve their digital marketing services, as well as submit their offerings creating a new marketing and publishing channel.

“Our online consultant eco-system consists of world-leading fitness and wellness authorities including Jordan Feramisco (trainer of Guns N Roses & CBS shows’ actors) and Dr. Sircus (one of the world’s most read natural allopathic medicine doctors). The idea is to make a useful resource for upcoming online wellness influencers and practitioners and give them tools and inspiration to excel in their online consultancy or tele-medicine business,” says the Siddharth.

Siddharth has over 15 years’ experience in marketing online wellness businesses. He enjoys working with web design, content development and IT at both enterprise and small business level. He currently manages global sales and marketing for a few of his favorite wellness product brands. He has worked with the leading authorities in the wellness world including doctors, Spartans, Olympians, domestic & International Athletes, monks, Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities & their therapists.

When asked why he started Digitalwellness.Directory, Siddharth says, “In the current pandemic situation where most people can’t visit their therapists so easily, brick and mortar therapists and educators are having to deal with a steep learning curve to launch their online consultancy business. If you’re a therapist, you end up signing up for so called doctor-on-demand platforms, and in the process loosing commissions and even your old clients to the eco-system. Therefore, it’s important to have your setup where you don’t pay such commissions and retain your clients as your own. DigitalWellness.Directory aims to fill this gap by offering easy to use tools and services that let you own your own digital without sacrificing your fees. If you’re an influencer, learn how to identify good brands and affiliate programs for maximum success.”

“Digitalwellness.directory welcomes practitioners and influencers to sign up for a free listing. It’s our constant endevor to showcase your profile and articles to our network which is rapidly expanding. We have a great product roadmap and want to ensure success for all our members by sharing and caring.”

Digitalwellness.Directory also provides comprehensive and customized solutions for influencers and practitioners to kick-start their digital at a low, viable and passionate pricing. The team also provides partnership opportunity with wellness brands, thereby allowing online practitioners to not only provide online consultations and share their knowledge, but also partner with great product companies.