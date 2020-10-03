Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Cinacalcet Tablets in the U.S. Market

Hyderabad, India and Princeton, NJ, USA. October 2020 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DR REDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Cinacalcet Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar (cinacalcet) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Sensipar brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $­­­­­312 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2020 according to IQVIA Health*. Dr. Reddy’s Cinacalcet Tablets are available in 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 30.

Please see for full prescribing information. https://www.drreddys.com/pi/cinacalcet-tabs.pdf

Sensipar is a trademark of Amgen Inc. *IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT July 2020 RDY-0920-319