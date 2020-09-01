Engineered for Versatility – Synology(R) Introduces the DiskStation 20+ Series in India

Taipei, Taiwan—September 1st

Synology Inc. today launched a new generation of two and four-bay Plus Series NAS, designed as a centralized data management solution for both home and business environments.

“Plus series is one of our most popular and versatile product lines,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group.”The series offers an ideal mix of processing power and advanced capabilities such as containers and virtualization support, in compact and quiet desktop form factors. It is also the starting point for our advanced data protection solutions, enabling small businesses to cost-effectively deploy solutions that can protect their entire IT infrastructure.”

Turbocharged experience

Up to 133% faster in website responsiveness and over 15% improvement in compute-tasks, the new Plus series enables you to get things done faster and more efficiently1. Two M.2 NVMe slots2 enable accelerated I/O performance, especially in multi-user environments.

Data protection for everything

Synology storage solutions are not only designed to fulfil data management requirements, but centralize backups for Microsoft Windows PCs and Servers, VMware vSphere® and Microsoft Hyper-V VMs, and Microsoft 365 and G Suite accounts using our Active Backup suite.

Build your own private cloud

Access your data without boundaries, but only if you allow it. Granular access rights and customizable password and expiration policies for file sharing put you in control of your data. Easily synchronize with remote sites for distributed work and set up data encryption for your most sensitive files.

Available today

All four devices are available for purchase today from Synology resellers and partners.

DS920+ DS720+ DS420+ DS220+ Internal Bay/ Max3 4 / 9 2 / 7 4 2 CPU Intel Celeron J4125 4-core 2.0 GHz burst 2.7 GHz Intel Celeron J4025 2-core 2.0 GHz burst 2.9 GHz Memory DDR4 4 GB DDR4 2 GB Expandable up to 8 GB (4+4 GB) 6 GB (2+4 GB) External Port 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x eSATA 2 x USB 3.0 Ethernet 2 x 1GbE Built-in M.2 SSD slot 2 slots for 2280 NVMe SSD – Surveillance 2 free, up to 40 2 free, up to 25 Warranty Up to 5 years4 2-year