Enjoy a breath of clean, fresh air with Taiwan Excellence

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the public’s consciousness regarding frequent hand-washing and the wearing of masks. It has also raised awareness of the inherent health threats from viruses and harmful substances present in unclean air. With the escalating demand for air quality monitoring and air purification in households, how to select the best air purifier has become a hot topic. From air monitoring to the effective use of a variety of professional technologies such as filters, activated carbon, water curtains and photocatalysts, Taiwan Excellence offers a wide range of options.

Amongst the Taiwan Excellence award winners, Acer’s air monitoring equipment, Acer Air Monitor Pro, can accurately monitor the environment’s air quality and comes with ten sensor functions such as brightness, temperature, PM2.5 and humidity among others. These help to manage air issues in the environment rapidly and automatically. The data for air quality improvement can be viewed on the app, enabling the creation of smart and healthy homes with just a mobile phone. Recently, Acer has launched the “Taiwan Healthy Breathing Initiative” to provide free on-site servicing and recommendations for improvements by Acer air specialists in the hope that schools, organizations, and companies will address health issues stemming from indoor air hazards.

Sunon’s Flow2one Plus+ single room fresh air exchanger allows you to take in deep breaths of fresh outdoor air, even when at home. Equipped with double filters, the first layer of VOC-activated carbon filter stops odours, formaldehyde, viruses and other pollutants in their path. The second layer of HEPA filter removes PM2.5. As such, the Flow2one Plus+ fresh air exchanger can effectively filter outdoor particulates to bring in fresh oxygen while removing dirty indoor air. Capable of 24-hour continuous indoor oxygen replenishment and with a 70% heat exchange rate that minimizes temperature differences between indoors and outdoors, there is a reduced burden on the air conditioning system that is caused by external air entering the room. Hence, energy is conserved while also regulating indoor temperature and humidity. You can now enjoy proper ventilation and comfort even when the windows are closed.

The Opro9 Smart Air Purifier, a Taiwan Excellence award-winning product by CviCloud Technology Co., Ltd, utilizes water to purify the air and is very visually appealing. Embedded with proprietary Apple IoT smart remote control features, one can access the home’s PM2.5 value or activate the air purification process with the touch of a button on the app. Filter-free and with low energy consumption, this device is both environmentally and pocket friendly. Additionally, we can relish every moment of freshness and safeguard every breath because of multiple available functions such as negative ion absorption, deodorization and bacterial removal by means of a purification solution, an air quality indicator, ambience light and more.

Small and portable, the Luft Cube by Rice Ear Ltd. will be your best partner in the car, by the bed, and on the desk. Based on consumables-free and nano-photocatalyst technologies, the device differentiates itself from existing filter-based air purifiers and negative ion air purifiers on the market by being able to effectively disintegrate organic carcinogenic gases and odours and annihilate allergens such as mold, bacteria, and pollen.

