Lausanne, Switzerland: The European Patent Office (EPO) published today its Annual Report including the list of top 100 patent applicants for 2016, with Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”) (NYSE / Euronext Paris: PM) ranked 63rd. PMI is the only tobacco company on the list.

PMI is committed to a smoke-free future, where non-combustible alternatives replace cigarettes to the benefit of smokers, public health and society at large.

PMI’s patent portfolio includes over 1800 patents granted and almost 4000 pending applications published for intellectual property generated during the development of our smoke-free products. They include a wide range of innovations, such as technologies to precisely heat tobacco instead of burning it, new ways to heat liquids in e-cigarettes and manufacturing processes.

Michele Cattoni, PMI’s VP Technology and Operations for smoke-free products said: “Developments in technology and science are key to our commitment to provide all adult smokers a range of better alternatives to cigarettes. Our scientists are inventing new ways to deliver a satisfying experience to smokers without burning tobacco. Our patents are tangible evidence of our progress towards a smoke-free future, where cigarettes will be replaced by non-combustible products.”

Since 2008, PMI has hired over 400 scientists and experts and invested over USD 3 billion in research, product development and scientific substantiation for smoke-free products. The Company openly shares its scientific methodologies and findings for independent third-party review and verification, available on PMIScience.com. All research to date on its most advanced smoke-free product, IQOS, clearly indicates that it is likely to present less risk of harm than continued smoking. Over 1.4 million smokers have already fully switched to it.

To learn more about how PMI is designing a smoke-free future, please visit the new company website at www.pmi.com.