Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Analytics Services

NEW YORK: Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation for clients, today announced that Everest Group has named Genpact as a “Leader” and “Star Performer” in its 2017 Analytics Business Process Services (BPS) Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment. In North America specifically, Everest Group positioned Genpact as the market leader for Analytics Services market share.

The report evaluates 18 providers of global analytics BPS on their market success and delivery capabilities. Everest Group cites Genpact as a dominant leader in the space for its broadened scope of advanced analytics solutions; strategic acquisitions such as Endeavour Technologies and PNMsoft; and digital capabilities in machine learning, cognitive computing, and Internet of Things.

“Genpact has successfully used its existing accounts to grow its analytics business, putting to good use its expertise and experience in those industry verticals, and rising to become a Leader and a Star Performer,” said Anupam Jain, practice director, Everest Group. Its investments and partnerships, including those with academia, will allow Genpact to meet future client demands and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving analytics market.”

Enterprises are shifting their approach to global analytics. To obtain a full picture of their entire businesses and gain greater insights, they are moving from piecemeal solutions to enterprise-wide, industrialized solutions. To be more effective, enterprises are partnering with one or two key strategic vendors to manage their company-wide analytics.

Everest Group recognized Genpact’s analytics capabilities, flexibility, and customer responsiveness to improve business operations. Genpact helps enterprises harness data to transform operations to make smarter decisions and meet business goals.

For example, Genpact used advanced analytics to help a consumer finance company acquire two million new customers by enabling more than 1,500 direct marketing campaigns. Genpact embedded analytics across marketing, risk, collections, and operations functions to generate $700 million of business impact for the client over ten years.

“Our digitally-enabled analytics capabilities are pivotal in our ability to improve business operations and drive transformational value for our clients across industries,” said Rohit Tandon, senior vice president and business leader, Analytics and Research, Genpact. “Through our distinctive Data-to-Insight-to-Action approach, we help enterprises become more competitive. During 2016 alone, Genpact’s analytics interventions generated over $2 billion in annual impact for clients in support of their growth initiatives.”

For more information about Genpact’s analytics capabilities, see http://www.genpact.com/what-we-do/digital/analytics. For details about Genpact’s Lean Digital approach, visit http://genpact.com/leandigital. To access a summary of Everest’s report, see http://www.genpact.com/insight/report/everest-group-names-genpact-a-leader-and-star-performer-in-analytics-services?prrl-nws-everest-072017.